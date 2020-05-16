 
May 2020
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
22212019181716

Monstore Garages, California Based Garage Condominiums Sells Out Second Phase in Six minutes

Garage condominiums are proving to be "white hot," as construction cannot keep up demand. Monster Garages expands into Brawley and El Centro California, serving the Glamis and Imperial Dunes OHV enthusiasts.
SAN DIEGO - May 21, 2020 - PRLog -- On January 20th, 2020, precisely at 9:00 AM, Ted Deits, self proclaimed "Sales Zombie" for Monstore Garages (https://www.monstoregarages.com/glamis) released 10 garage condos for early pre construction reservations at our Palm Springs location. "While our phase one was virtually completed, the demand was certainly not satisfied," said Dave Gandolfo, principal of Monstore Garages, Palm Springs. (https://www.monstoregarages.com/palmsprings) "We released 10 garages in phase two at 9:00 AM, and by 9:06 AM we had sold 16 garages," said Ted Deits. "I could not shut down the server fast enough to avoid excessive sales beyond the allocated 10 garages," Ted continued. "It's a nice problem to have," Ted said, but lamented that "six people were left disappointed."

Another area that is equally as popular are regions near the Glamis and Imperial Dunes in extreme Southeast California.

"Duners," as they are sometimes called, are off road enthusiasts on steroids. Dune buggies, sand rails and other dune specific machines worth well over $100,000 are common in this area. During the "season," October through April, millions visit the area spending several days enjoying the dunes for what they offer.

Robert Ferrara and Derek Desert from Valley Premier Storage contacted Ted Deits about the feasibility of building garage condominiums in that area, specifically, Brawley and El Centro. "With all the RV's and sand rails (a high end super fast dune buggy), commuting back and forth to Glamis from Orange County and San Diego, it seems a natural fit to have a private garage condo near the dunes", said Robert. "From San Diego, visitors have to take a winding and very windy long drive hauling all of their toys," said Robert. "

"It worked well for garage condos at the Colorado River, why not Glamis?" Derek said. "We would like to include amenities not commonly found in typical storage units". "Showers, clubhouse, wash area, dump stations and even a swimming pool," Robert said. Robert continued, "what could be better than a dip in the pool after three or four days of camping in the desert?" Robert said. "Wouldn't it be great if you could store your vehicles near the dunes and and you can stock up on groceries, wash your vehicles, dump your tanks for your trip right at your garage condo?" Robert continued.

"We expect to begin construction by mid winter 2021 with garage condo sales prices starting at about $75,000 depending on the size of the garage, going up to as high as $250,000 for a larger pull through garage, with doors at each end allowing for easy access," said Ted Deits.

Those wanting additional information or would like to leave suggestions are invited to register here. (https://www.monstoregarages.com/glamis/register.html)

Ted Deits
ted@monstoregarages.com
714-928-0527
