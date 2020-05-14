News By Tag
Orlando Event Designer Lowe + Behold Expands Team to Ready for Industry Growth as State Reopens
The state's icon of creative custom-fabricated displays, exhibits and floral designs for private, public and corporate functions, Lowe + Behold, has drafted two more key players to its team of industry all-stars in anticipation of a busy season.
By: The MS Factor
Lowe + Behold adds to its team of event and design professionals Leigh Ann Krohmer, CMP, DMCP, an award-winning certified meeting planner and industry professional, and Allyson Crowley, a highly talented career floral designer.
"We're growing in leaps and bounds," says Randy Lowe, Founder and President of Lowe + Behold. "We are busy drafting proposals and designing new custom concepts for this Fall, the Holidays and next year, and with Leigh Ann and Allyson on our team, things are going to get even busier."
Leigh Ann Krohmer, New Senior Director of Sales at Lowe + Behold
As a Certified Meeting Planner and Destination Management Certified Planner, Leigh Ann brings with her more than 15 years of hospitality experience including hotel sales and destination management. She is highly accomplished, creative, recipient of Connect Corporation's prestigious 40 Under 40 Action Stars award, and a true leader.
"I've had the pleasure of working with Randy and the Lowe + Behold team on a number of my events over the years and always with outstanding results," says Leigh Ann. "I couldn't be more excited to now become a part of this incredibly creative, client-centric team."
Allyson Crowley, New Director of Floral and Foliage at Lowe + Behold
With more than 25 years in the industry, Lowe + Behold's new Director of Floral and Foliage, Allyson Crowley, has the experience and expertise to continue the department's current trajectory and growth. Her career was forged at a young age working in her family's successful floral business in Burlington, Vermont, and graduated to a number of design and management positions at several leading florists throughout Florida. She also owned a floral boutique of her own. Allyson is highly creative and talented, with many of her designs depicted in a number of publications including Central Florida Bride Magazine.
Lowe + Behold
