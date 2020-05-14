Orlando Event Designer Lowe + Behold Expands Team to Ready for Industry Growth as State Reopens

The state's icon of creative custom-fabricated displays, exhibits and floral designs for private, public and corporate functions, Lowe + Behold, has drafted two more key players to its team of industry all-stars in anticipation of a busy season.

-- Lowe + Behold, Florida's superstars of event display custom fabrication, exhibits, and floral design, is ramping up as the state opens up to keep pace with anticipated pent-up demand.Lowe + Behold adds to its team of event and design professionals Leigh Ann Krohmer, CMP, DMCP, an award-winning certified meeting planner and industry professional, and Allyson Crowley, a highly talented career floral designer."We're growing in leaps and bounds," says Randy Lowe, Founder and President of Lowe + Behold. "We are busy drafting proposals and designing new custom concepts for this Fall, the Holidays and next year, and with Leigh Ann and Allyson on our team, things are going to get even busier."As a Certified Meeting Planner and Destination Management Certified Planner, Leigh Ann brings with her more than 15 years of hospitality experience including hotel sales and destination management. She is highly accomplished, creative, recipient of Connect Corporation's prestigious 40 Under 40 Action Stars award, and a true leader."I've had the pleasure of working with Randy and the Lowe + Behold team on a number of my events over the years and always with outstanding results," says Leigh Ann. "I couldn't be more excited to now become a part of this incredibly creative, client-centric team."With more than 25 years in the industry, Lowe + Behold's new Director of Floral and Foliage, Allyson Crowley, has the experience and expertise to continue the department's current trajectory and growth. Her career was forged at a young age working in her family's successful floral business in Burlington, Vermont, and graduated to a number of design and management positions at several leading florists throughout Florida. She also owned a floral boutique of her own. Allyson is highly creative and talented, with many of her designs depicted in a number of publications includingLowe + Behold in Orlando, Florida, is the leading custom event design company in the region with a 31,500-square-foot headquarters brimming with themed displays, exhibits, interactive enhancements and floral arrangements for a wide range of corporate, social and trade show events. This team of creative professionals has decades of experience and thousands of successful events to its credit including weddings, reunions, parties and celebrations of every kind, galas, openings, corporate meetings and banquets, public functions and more. From custom fabrication of themed pieces of any size, scope and complexity to backdrops, centerpieces and all manner of floral design, Lowe + Behold specializes in memory-making.For more information—including an inspiring gallery of event images—visit LoweAndBehold.com. You can also follow the team on social media at Instagram.com/LoweAndBeholdEvents, Facebook.com/LoweAndBeholdEvents, LinkedIn at LinkedIn.com/company/Lowe-and-Behold and on Twitter @LoweBeholdEvent. Look for Lowe + Behold's Pinterest page launching early June.