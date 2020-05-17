Former Menudo member singer and actor Robert Avellanet guests on Deeper Than Music Podcast on iHeart Radio.

Robert Avellanet

-- Radio Host Markivus Nious is the host of "Deeper Than Music Radio." The show's platform is a talk radio program offering insight into the story behind artists and personalities and what inspires them as artists. Guests featured include international recording artists, songwriters, producers, actors and directors.Avellanet became a teen idol in Puerto Rico and across Latin America after being hired by Edgardo Diaz as a member ofin 1988. He joined the group during the era popularly known asAvellanet's debut came whenrecorded Sombras & Figuras, title of an album that produced hits for the group. Then came Los Ultimos Heros, which was released in Portugues as Os Ultimos Herois and No Me Corten El Pelo..Almost immediately after becoming a former, Robert and ex-bandmate and friend formed a group named Euphoria during the early 1990s and recorded two albums.In 1994 Avellanet went to college in Puerto Rico to study Advertising. In 1996 tropical music Rawy Torres producer and business executive, Ralph Mercado, signed Robert to record a Salsa album under the RMM label. The album Sentir (1999), produced by master Isidro Infante, had success in several Latin American countries, and in New York and Puerto Rico.In 2002 he moved to Miami to write & produce his new album as a solo artist. He's become a well-known soap opera actor, as well, working for networks such as Univision, Telemundo and Venevision Productions. Avellanet has also been in several theatrical plays.In 2003 Avellanet and his formerbandmates (Sergio, Ruben, Angelo and Rawy) made a reunion tour, naming it after thealbum and had success in some Latin American countries.In 2009 Avellanet co-produced an album titled, featuring songs such as Jet Privado, Laberinto, No Te Arrepientas and Miserable.includes collaborations from producer and composer Frank Santofimio (Gloria Trevi,Servando & Florentino, Rogelio Martínez), producer/engineer Andres Saavedra (Reyli) and composer Juan Carlos Perez Soto.was released digitally around the globe on January 20, 2009 by the name RoBA and under the independent label Fabilous Entertainment.During 2015, Avellanet joined fellow former Menudo members Miguel Cancel, Ray Reyes, Rene Farrait and CHalie Masso in a tour, once again using the name Menudo.A new album is available in www.jamendo.com and named, which has the peculiarity of being legally free for personal use, while it can also be listened on Spotify and other services.Listen to this episode via the following links:Youtube:iHeart Radio:Official Website of Deeper Than Music Website:https://www.iammarkivus.com/deeper-than-music-radio-show.html