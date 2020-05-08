News By Tag
Homescape Pets Is Finding A Niche In The "Home Alone, Together" Quarantine Experience
Natural pet wellness e-commerce brand has thrived with supplements to help pets cope with the stress and new routines of sheltering-at-home
By: Homescape Pets
Marcus Pfeifer, co-founder of Homescape Pets thinks the increased business can also be attributed to the growth in e-commerce. "As a whole, there has been an increase in natural and holistic product sales since there are no medical remedies available. People want themselves and their pets to be as healthy as possible. We think people have more time to research solutions to their home-bound concerns and also, direct-to-consumer home delivery has helped a great deal."
Pets and their owners are all experiencing a great deal of stress and have a need to better cope with the situation. With the necessity to work at home or with a need to establish new routines, pet parents have found some relief using the product combination of Companion's Best Day, a full spectrum hemp extract oil alongside Restful Pet, an herbal relaxation aide to manage downtime for their pets. This product pairing promotes periods of calm and relaxation for anxious or overstimulated pets so pet parents can get work completed or new activity boundaries established.
Other pet parents are taking on new exercise routines to make the best of a difficult situation while home-bound. Heading outside for a walk and other engaging activities while observing appropriate social distancing is good for everyone in the family. Some aging and senior pets may find this new activity difficult or even painful since it isn't a normal habit. These pet parents have begun trying Homescape's Mussel Mobility and their innovative Mussel Mobility Complete with CBDA with great success. These are excellent joint health aides to allow the aging pet to enjoy more exercise and the bonding experience with their pet parents again.
All Homescape Pets products are made with natural and organic ingredients and are free of additives and preservatives. In addition to a unique line of premium-quality nutritional supplements, they offer an exclusive formulation full-spectrum hemp line containing CBD and CBDA. Look for their specialty cannabinoid pet products Mussel Mobility Complete and Companion's Best Day along with their hemp-based supplements Restful Pet, Mussel Mobility, and Calming Relief, online at HomescapePets.com.
