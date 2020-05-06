 
News By Tag
* Dental Specialists
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hauppauge
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2020
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1211109876


International Association of Dental Specialists (iADS) Provides COVID-19 Educational Lifeline

The International Association of Dental Specialists (iADS) fulfills a unique need by providing timely and pertinent information to members during the COVID crisis to member specialists recognized by the American Dental Association.
By: International Association of Dental Specialists
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Dental Specialists

Industry:
Health

Location:
Hauppauge - New York - US

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. - May 11, 2020 - PRLog -- The International Association of Dental Specialists (iADS) has assumed a leadership role by presenting over 40 webinars for dental specialists worldwide in the last six weeks regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.  iADS, an organization developed by specialists for specialists, has hosted "high noon" webinars as well as numerous other courses designed to give specialists the latest information from industry experts.

According to Dr. Alan Farber, a periodontist in Long Island and the founder and CEO of iADS, "The course offerings have had great breadth and depth.  Topics have included new infection control procedures in dental offices, financial issues, practice management, teledentistry, as well as numerous clinical programs—all geared to the unique needs of dental specialists."

Dr. Frederic J. Norkin, a periodontist in Boca Raton, Florida, noted the importance of iADS: "In these unprecedented times, iADS has become a cornerstone for sharing vital, relevant, contemporaneous and potentially life-saving information."

Dr. Peter Moy, a clinical professor and Nobel Biocare Endowed Chair in Surgical Implant Dentistry, Department of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery at the UCLA School of Dentistry, also expressed his appreciation for iADS' unique role. "iADS provides information dental specialists cannot obtain anywhere else.  It's a terrific platform for sharing, and it raises us to a different level we cannot achieve on our own. The ultimate beneficiary is the patient who benefits from interdisciplinary care."

Dr. Marcela Alvarez, a prosthodontist in San Antonio, Texas commented that "iADS provides excellent educational opportunities and the members display the highest level of commitment."

Dr. Farber noted that iADS is the only organization for all dental specialists.  "Members must be credentialed dental specialists to join," he said.  "Our goal is to disseminate information, form closer working relationships with our general dentist colleagues, and educate the public about the vital role that dental specialists perform."

Dr. Colin L. Richman, a periodontist in Roswell, Georgia stated that "iADS has demonstrated more leadership and creativity than other specialty dental organizations on the state and national level."  Dr. Robert Horowitz, a periodontist, researcher, and teacher in Scarsdale, New York, amplified these comments: "There is no comparison between the fellowship, online courses, and invaluable practical advice available to iADS members and anything else available to dental specialists through other organizations."

A new member, Dr. Patrick Goroski, a periodontist in San Luis Obispo, California, summed up the feelings of many.  "The passion for improved patient care and staff safety are unlike anything I've seen in other groups. Multiple members have spent their time to share information with me, a total stranger, in an effort to improve our profession."

Dr. Farber indicated that iADS will continue to provide a continual stream of new information.  For more information or to request a membership application, visit the website http://www.theiads.org or e-mail info@theiads.org.

Contact
David Schwab
***@me.com
End
Email:***@me.com Email Verified
Tags:Dental Specialists
Industry:Health
Location:Hauppauge - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
David Schwab & Associates, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

May 11, 2020 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share