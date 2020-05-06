News By Tag
International Association of Dental Specialists (iADS) Provides COVID-19 Educational Lifeline
The International Association of Dental Specialists (iADS) fulfills a unique need by providing timely and pertinent information to members during the COVID crisis to member specialists recognized by the American Dental Association.
By: International Association of Dental Specialists
According to Dr. Alan Farber, a periodontist in Long Island and the founder and CEO of iADS, "The course offerings have had great breadth and depth. Topics have included new infection control procedures in dental offices, financial issues, practice management, teledentistry, as well as numerous clinical programs—all geared to the unique needs of dental specialists."
Dr. Frederic J. Norkin, a periodontist in Boca Raton, Florida, noted the importance of iADS: "In these unprecedented times, iADS has become a cornerstone for sharing vital, relevant, contemporaneous and potentially life-saving information."
Dr. Peter Moy, a clinical professor and Nobel Biocare Endowed Chair in Surgical Implant Dentistry, Department of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery at the UCLA School of Dentistry, also expressed his appreciation for iADS' unique role. "iADS provides information dental specialists cannot obtain anywhere else. It's a terrific platform for sharing, and it raises us to a different level we cannot achieve on our own. The ultimate beneficiary is the patient who benefits from interdisciplinary care."
Dr. Marcela Alvarez, a prosthodontist in San Antonio, Texas commented that "iADS provides excellent educational opportunities and the members display the highest level of commitment."
Dr. Farber noted that iADS is the only organization for all dental specialists. "Members must be credentialed dental specialists to join," he said. "Our goal is to disseminate information, form closer working relationships with our general dentist colleagues, and educate the public about the vital role that dental specialists perform."
Dr. Colin L. Richman, a periodontist in Roswell, Georgia stated that "iADS has demonstrated more leadership and creativity than other specialty dental organizations on the state and national level." Dr. Robert Horowitz, a periodontist, researcher, and teacher in Scarsdale, New York, amplified these comments: "There is no comparison between the fellowship, online courses, and invaluable practical advice available to iADS members and anything else available to dental specialists through other organizations."
A new member, Dr. Patrick Goroski, a periodontist in San Luis Obispo, California, summed up the feelings of many. "The passion for improved patient care and staff safety are unlike anything I've seen in other groups. Multiple members have spent their time to share information with me, a total stranger, in an effort to improve our profession."
Dr. Farber indicated that iADS will continue to provide a continual stream of new information. For more information or to request a membership application, visit the website http://www.theiads.org or e-mail info@theiads.org.
Contact
David Schwab
***@me.com
