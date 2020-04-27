News By Tag
Feed the Children, Teleperformance Sponsor Home Grocery Deliveries to 480 N. Miami Beach Families
Joshua's Heart Foundation (JHF) is dedicated to meeting the needs of disenfranchised families. Partnering with the City of North Miami Beach via the Stop-Knock-Drop and Roll Delivery Program, allows them to serve vulnerable home-bound families.
By: Joshua's Heart Foundation
On Friday, April 24th, Joshua's Heart Foundation and the City of North Miami Beach hosted a community event that distributed much-needed food and daily essentials to 480 families experiencing layoffs and lack of resources due to COVID-19 shutdown. The front door stop-knock-drop and roll delivery was sponsored by Teleperformance, the global leader in customer experience management, and featured boxes of food and essentials provided by hunger relief organization Feed the Children, Miami-Dade County along with drinks and perishables by Joshua's Heart and Me and the Bees Lemonade. Local U-Haul of North Miami Beach, led by Manager, Tony Edmonds and Marketing Company President, Frank Grau, aided the cause with a sponsorship of 10 vans that transported the deliveries to all 480 families struggling to make ends meet.
Families were pre-selected by the City of North Miami Beach and all received a 4-pack of lemonade, fresh whole chicken, pasta, a 25-pound box of shelf-stable food such as canned vegetables, cereal, peanut butter and mac 'n cheese; and a 15-pound box of essentials with personal-care items such as shampoo, conditioner, hand sanitizer, wipes and grooming items.
As the jobless rate soars past 22 million nationwide and possibly reaching 22% by the summer, the highest since the great depression, more than 1.15 million Floridians have filed for unemployment due to COVID-19. The effect of social distancing and the economic shut down will continue to adversely affect seniors and those living below the poverty level more than any other populations for months to come. Data shows that today, most people are spending their stimulus checks on food. All food, household and personal essential items provided for recipients of this and many other communities like this, will continue to help feed children at-risk of missing important daily meals and those unable to participate in drive-by distributions. Joshua's Heart and the City of North Miami Beach plan to continue serving these communities as long as supplies last. Donations are being accepted at https://joshuasheart.org.
About Feed the Children
At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in 10 countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships. Visit feedthechildren.org (http://www.feedthechildren.org/
About Joshua's Heart Foundation (JHF)
JHF was founded in 2005 in Miami, Florida by Joshua when he was four and a half years old and is dedicated to the fight against global hunger and poverty. JHF is a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit, which empowers needy people to improve their quality of life by providing necessities like groceries and personal items. We also effectively engage and educate young people in committing to fight hunger and poverty on a global basis. Learn more at http://joshuasheart.org.
