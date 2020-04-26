News By Tag
SmartSolve Director Jonathan Jakubowski Featured in The Outlook Series Podcast
As the COVID-19 pandemic reaches critical impact stages around the globe, The Outlook Series podcast has delved deeply into how infection control can be achieved within the hospital supply chain.
By: SmartSolve
Traditionally, the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) is thought of as a forward-facing issue, necessitating familiar measures such as proper hand washing, gloves, masks, and more. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought additional outside attention to an issue healthcare workers in multiple sectors of the industry must face every day – the safe disposal of the human byproducts that result from medical procedures such as surgery and childbirth. Often, these byproducts take the form of liquid medical waste.
Typically, healthcare workers use solidifier products to prevent spillage from the standard plastic disposal canisters. However, product designer Safetec reached a roadblock when it came to developing a method to administer its product. Fortunately, according to Jakubowski, SmartSolve and Safetec were able to work together to design a unique solution using a dissolvable packaging material.
"Together with Safetec, we were able to design a slim packet that could be dropped into a medical waste cylinder's narrow opening. Our unique material dissolves in solutions of at least 6% water and allows the entirety of the solidifier to interact with the medical waste in question," says Jakubowski.
In addition, SmartSolve has an eye on other anti-COVID-19 infection control measures, including the use of antibacterial soaps as well as proper handwashing. Primarily, this involves utilizing the company's dissolvable paper to craft individual-use paper soap to promote frequent handwashing. In closing, Jakubowski mentioned measures SmartSolve itself has taken to prevent the spread of infection, including maintaining social distancing, temperature scanning, limiting the use of food and drink in the workplace, and imposing self-quarantine requirements after travel.
Infection control affects us all, according to Jakubowski, and SmartSolve remains dedicated to the safety and wellbeing of its clients across many sectors of healthcare and business.
Click to hear the entire interview. (https://outlookseries.com/
About SmartSolve
Founded in 1980 as a part of CMC group, SmartSolve is based in Bowling Green, Ohio and produces a wide range of innovative, water soluble paper products. SmartSolve has facilities in both Ohio and India with distribution in a number of regions across North America and the Pacific Rim. SmartSolve's focus remains on supplying this earth-friendly, innovative product to markets of need around the world.
For more information, visit www.smartsolve.com or contact:
SmartSolve
Jonathan Jakubowski
Director
Email: info@smartsolve.com
Phone: (888) 788-5085
