Dubel and Mesich named Thiel College Students of the Month

Thiel College recently announced that Zechariah Dubel '20, of Greenville, Pa., and Breanna Mesich '20, of Jeannette, Pa., were chosen as April Students of the Month based on their academic, civic and philanthropic involvement.
Thiel College Students of the Month
Thiel College Students of the Month
 
GREENVILLE, Pa. - April 9, 2020 - PRLog -- Zechariah Dubel '20, of Greenville, Pa., and Breanna Mesich '20, of Jeannette, Pa., were chosen as the honorees by a committee of Thiel College faculty and staff members based on their academic, civic and philanthropic involvement.

Thiel (https://www.thiel.edu/) is a leading independent college in northwest Pa.

Dubel, a 2016 graduate of Reynolds High School, plans to work for the Department of Defense in their Auditing Division at Alexandria, Va. following graduation.

He is a member of Alpha Chi, Thiel College's top academic honor society, Les Lauriers service honorary, Chi Eta Sigma business honorary society, Lambda Sigma honorary society for sophomores, the Business and Accounting Club, the Book Club, Chi Alpha Epsilon national honor society for students in academic development programs, and is a super tutor for The Learning Commons. In addition to working with Greenville Boy Scout Troop 51, he volunteered at the Greenville Library for its annual book sale during his first two years at Thiel. He had three internships during his time at Thiel: at the Borough of Greenville, Roczko Accounting and Black, Bashor & Porsch. Dubel has been on the Dean's List for seven straight semesters, Local Government Academy Recognition Award, the Professor Evelyn C. Baer Exemplary Writing Awards twice, the Emerald Key twice, and the Diamond Key, based on academic achievement while inside the Chi Alpha Epsilon National Honor Society.

He is the son of Michele and John Dubel, of Blue Ridge, Va. And formerly of Greenville, Pa.

"It was difficult to be a commuter and find time to partake in the bountiful amount of opportunities that Thiel provides. Having to balance a work/study habitat taught me to prioritize and set goals that I wanted to achieve," Dubel said. "More importantly, I would say the coup de grâce of Thiel would be the faculty and professors. They are all rooting and pushing you to succeed in life."

Mesich, a 2016 graduate of Hempfield Area High School, is also minoring in mathematics, biochemistry, and medical biology. Following graduation, she will pursue dental school.

Mesich is a member of Dietrich's Honors Institute, Chi Omega women's fraternity, National Society of Leadership and Success, Kappa Mu Epsilon honorary society for mathematics, Beta Beta Beta honorary society for biology, Lambda Sigma honor society for sophomores, Les Lauriers service honorary, Order of Omega Greek service honorary, the American Chemical Society, and the Thiel softball and golf teams. She is a super tutor for The Learning Commons, a resident assistant in Stewart Hall and a lab assistant for the Department of Biology. Mesich also raised money for Make-A-Wish, which is Chi Omega's philanthropic organization and worked with The Good Shepard

She is the daughter of Brian and Susan Mesich, of Jeannette, Pa.

"Thiel College has given me the opportunity to broaden my horizons and make an impact on my community through my involvement," Mesich said.

About Thiel College

Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/) is a private liberal arts institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Located in Greenville, Pa., the College offers 60 majors and minors, 24 varsity sports, and an 11:1 student-faculty ratio. A dedicated faculty paired with dynamic research and internship opportunities produce numerous graduate school and job placements. Coeducational from its beginnings, the College celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2016 and remains committed to combining tradition with innovation.

Click to Share