Ascensus Appoints Two New Regional Vice Presidents
Michael Moschetta and James Swartz Join Retirement Plan Sales Team to Support Financial Advisors and Their Clients
By: Ascensus, LLC
Moschetta and Swartz are tasked with building and maintaining Ascensus' retirement plan distribution networks by working with financial advisors, third-party administrators, and financial institutions—
Moschetta will serve the Erie territory, covering Pittsburgh and upstate New York. He brings nearly 20 years of retirement experience across both recordkeeping platforms and investments, with a focus on consultative sales, relationship building, and financial acumen. He most recently worked as a regional vice president for CUNA Mutual Retirement Solutions and has also held retirement sales positions at Neuberger Berman, The Hartford, and Nationwide.
Moschetta earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration:
Swartz will represent Ascensus in the newly established L.A. and Central Valley region, which was created to enhance sales support and coverage in California. Alongside counterparts in the Northern and Southern California regions, Swartz will tap into his 20+ years of retirement product, sales, and relationship management experience to serve advisors and their clients in the nation's most populous state. He most recently held the position of senior regional sales manager for Securian Financial and has also held positions at Transamerica, SunGard, and Wells Fargo.
Swartz earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration & Finance from California State University, Northridge and his Master of Business Administration in Management from California State University, San Bernardino. He is an Accredited Investment Fiduciary® and holds FINRA Series 7 and 66 designations as well as a life insurance license.
"Adding Michael and James reaffirms Ascensus' commitment to supporting advisors and their clients with high-performing individuals who build meaningful, lasting relationships and business alliances," said Jason Crane, head of retirement sales at Ascensus. "In James' case, the creation of a new territory also demonstrates Ascensus' continued investment in distribution so that we may help more people save for what matters."
About Ascensus
Ascensus helps millions of people save for what matters—retirement, education, and healthcare. Our technology, market insights, and business knowledge enhance the growth and success of our partners, their clients, and savers. Ascensus is the largest independent recordkeeping services provider, third-party administrator, and government savings facilitator in the United States. For more information, visit ascensus.com. Explore the Ascensus' latest data and insights on savings behaviors at pulse.ascensus.com and view career opportunities at careers.ascensus.com.
