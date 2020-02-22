Icon Management Awarded Three Year Management Contract Of The Meadows Country Club

By: ICON Management

-- ICON Management Services, a growing management company for premier golf and Country club and community associations in Florida, has been awarded the management contract of The Meadows Country Club, a 330 acre sports and leisure complex located in Sarasota, Florida. ICON Management will assume management on April 1, 2020.The Meadows Country Club is located in the heart of the sprawling Meadows Community, a 1650 acre property in northern Sarasota County. The Meadows Country Club consists of three 18-hole golf courses, 17 Har-tru tennis courts, a fitness center, Junior Olympic pool, and three restaurants."Our goal in making this transition is to have assurance that we have a strong partner in place as we implement the strategic plan developed by the Joint Strategic Planning Team of the club and the community" said Gene Mercer, President of the Board of Governors of the Country Club.The Meadows Community Association purchased the buildings and land from the Country Club in 2018 in a strategic move aimed at preserving the integrity of its property values, green space and protecting the land from building. The three-year renewable agreement with ICON is a partnership that will move The Meadows in the right direction to strengthen and achieve this goal."For over 40 years, The Meadows has been one of the preeminent country clubs in Sarasota. ICON is excited to partner with the historic Meadows and add this 54-hole premier club to our portfolio," ICON President, Wes Miller, said in a statement shortly after the partnership. "With the Board of Directors' great vision for the future of the club, and ICON's industry knowledge, experience, and reputation for delivering ICONic service, The Meadows will soon be back into the conversation of best clubs in the area.""We are at an important point in the forging of the strategic partnership between the community and the club, and we need a strong management company that offers insights into the country club business coupled with an understanding of the role and opportunity that the community brings. Members of both Board are convinced that ICON can bring our vision to life" said Marilyn Maleckas, President of the Meadows Community Association.For more information on ICON Management, please visit www.theiconteam.com. (est. 2007) is a Florida based club and community management company built of professionals such as experienced club managers, on-staff agronomists, PGA qualified golf professionals, community association managers, lifestyle and fitness directors, talented chefs, accountants, and more. ICON manages premier golf and country clubs with a host of amenities, homeowners' associations, resort communities, restaurants, etc., with a focus on creating, developing and nurturing relationships. ICON sets the standard by which all others in the industry are judged as they strive to lead the way in providing world-class, deeply involved and genuine service to some of the most prominent clubs and communities in Florida and beyond. ICON Team Members are role models who set an example of genuine hospitality—a level of service that creates a point of differentiation and a competitive advantage over other management companies. ICON's commitment lies in helping communities achieve progressive change and ongoing positive results. ICON's mission is to consistently deliver genuine service in a professional manner.