 
News By Tag
* Heavy Duty Tarps
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Location
* St. Joseph
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2020
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514

Tarps Now Expands Capacity Supporting Manufacture and Rapid On-Site Deliveries of Heavy Duty Tarps

Strong Demand for Heavy Duty Tarps and Coverings Prompts Continuing Investments in Technology
By:
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Heavy Duty Tarps

Industry:
* Construction

Location:
* St. Joseph - Michigan - US

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. - Feb. 18, 2020 - PRLog -- Tarps Now® is pleased to announce improvements in the technology utilized to accept, process and fabricate orders of Heavy Duty Tarps sought by an ever increasing number industrial customers, as well as large scale EPC contractors utilizing large quantities of industrial grade tarps, coverings, concrete curing blankets, and other custom applications..  Custom Orders are processed electronically on an immediate basis after being received on the company's secure website.  Order information and product specifications are routed and processed on a same day basis, with operating efficiencies resulting in one of the industry's best records for delivering high quality, heavy duty tarps and coverings, both on time and on-schedule.

Complimenting the technologies used that helps customers rapidly establish the design specifications needed for custom made tarps and coverings, the company also supplements these needs with a wide range of stock sized industrial grade heavy duty tarps and industrial coverings in a variety of sizes, fabric grades, colors,weights and other specifications.

Tarps Now® tarps and covers are widely known to meet stringent specifications often required by the military, non-profit organizations, governmental agencies, municipalities, industrial concerns, small businesses and consumers specific to traditional canvas tarps. The company operates on the cutting edge of technology, with a management team having decades of experience in the field of industrial fabrics.

Tarps Now® Custom Tarps and Stock Sized Covers:

https://www.tarpsnow.com/40-oz-vinyl-coated-tarps-extreme...
https://www.tarpsnow.com/22-oz-super-heavy-duty-vinyl-coa...
https://www.tarpsnow.com/18-oz-heavy-duty-vinyl-coated-tarp.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/15-oz-tough-fire-resistant-vinyl-coated-tarp.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/canvas-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/heavy-duty-poly-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/heavy-duty-vinyl-mesh-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/hypalon-tarps-csm-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/neoprene-coated-nylon-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/construction-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/waterproof-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/industrial-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/airbag-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/truck-tarps.html

About Tarps Now®

Tarps Now® features an extensive online catalog of heavy duty tarps,canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps, vinyl tarps and industrial divider curtains. As specialists in custom canvas and vinyl tarps, they are the low-price leaders in their category. The company offers the convenience of fast, easy, online ordering as well as a knowledgeable staff to guide customers through the specification process insuring their project will be completed on time and in budget. Tarps Now® has the experience and scale to insure customer specifications are carefully followed and expectations exceeded for every project, large or small.

Contact
Michael Dill
***@tarpsnow.com
End
Email:***@tarpsnow.com Email Verified
Tags:Heavy Duty Tarps
Industry:Construction
Location:St. Joseph - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Tarps Now, Inc. News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Feb 18, 2020 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share