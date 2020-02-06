News By Tag
NetQuest Delivers Scalable WAN Access with Deep Channelization Support to OMX3200
Automated Network Survey and Intercept Enhanced with Advanced Packet Processing to Optimize Threat Identification and Big Data Analytics Platforms
As network traffic volume accelerates and the threat of cyber-attacks continuously increase, visibility into expanding long-haul optical networks is complicated by sweeping infrastructure changes to intercontinental submarine cables and emerging 5G mobile networks. NetQuest's OMX3200 assures continuous access to targeted traffic flows over these international networks by offering flexible WAN signaling interfaces for monitoring evolving high-capacity Ethernet, OTN and SDH networks.
"We are excited to offer WAN functionality within the OMX3200 especially for our existing government customers," said Jesse Price, CEO and President of NetQuest Corporation. "NetQuest's advanced work in signals intelligence is paving the way for quicker and more coordinated responses to global cyberattacks by scaling access and surveillance capabilities to meet the big data explosion across international long-haul networks. We are innovating faster so that cyber officials can transition from defense to offense in the battle against imminent threats."
The high-density, modular OMX3200 platform supports the transition from 10G to 100G networks by monitoring up to 32 x 100GbE, 16 x OTU4 or 64 x 10G signals within a single rack unit. The flexibility of embedded FPGA technology allows the OMX to offer the following key benefits:
* Rapid network survey for revealing WAN signal type and detailed hierarchical channelization structure including protocol identification and payload contents
* Automated packet access via complaint Ethernet outputs for 100GbE, 10GbE, OTU4, OTU2/2e/1e and STM-64 networks
* Up to 3.2 Tbps of advanced line-rate packet processing including mass header stripping, tunnel removal, packet slicing and signature-based filtering
* Unsampled NetFlow/IPFIX generation
Government agencies, responsible for network security and national defense, must optimize their visibility solutions in order to optimize intelligence and prevent crippling attacks. The OMX3200's modular 1U design provides a cost-efficient, scalable visibility solution designed to support future upgrades to 200/400G monitoring interfaces as networks evolve and traffic rates continue to expand.
Find more information on the OMX3200 at http://netquestcorp.com/
About NetQuest
NetQuest designs, manufactures and markets optical network visibility solutions for both scalable monitoring access and cyber intelligence applications targeting service providers, large enterprises and government agencies. Founded in 1987 and based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, NetQuest is an employee owned business. With a 30+ year track record of providing cutting edge monitoring solutions, NetQuest has developed a global customer base, marketing directly and through a network of strategic partners, value-added resellers and representatives. For more information, visit http://netquestcorp.com/
Contact
NetQuest Corporation
Mike Seidler
***@netquestcorp.com
