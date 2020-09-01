 
Syber Releases New Cube Gaming PC With "floating" Baseless Design At Ces 2020

LAS VEGAS - Jan. 6, 2020 - PRLog -- SYBER, a division of CyberPowerPC, is pleased to announce a new Cube (C7) model gaming PC featuring an innovative baseless design that delivers the illusion of floating on its own.

"With its distinctive cube shape and tilted angle stand, the Cube is an ultra clean, streamlined model for those who want something unique," explains Eric Cheung, CEO, CyberPowerPC. "Our top PC build masters hand built and tested this design, expertly engineering and balancing the weight of the case to make the Cube appear as though it's floating on the desk. We are proud to offer gamers our most ambitious design yet."

The Cube boasts improved aesthetics and performance in a sophisticated SYBER Cube chassis. The sleek outer casing features three sides of high-quality tempered glass panels to showcase inner components. With up to five fans, dual-chamber design, and optional AIO cooler, the Cube keeps components cool and protected.

The Syber Cube CES build is powered by an Intel 9th generation Core processor, an EVGA Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 graphics processor to deliver dominant performance that is characteristic of SYBER's Cube series.

"We released the Cube series in 2018 to deliver the experience of a much larger gaming PC in a compact, minimalist package," says Eddie Vong, VP of Product, CyberPowerPC. "Based on user feedback, we designed and developed the new and improved 2020 Cube to be even better gaming experience."

The new Cube model is completely customizable and available today for $2549. "It's kind of a minimalism meets cyberpunk aesthetic. Gamers can add RGB lighting to give their Cube a unique look and customize the inner components with all the latest hardware," says Tony Crisp, Chief Strategist at Syber. "We are confident that users will see why the Cube is the ideal choice for both gamers and enthusiasts."

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY
The new Sybe Cube is available today for purchase in the US through the Syber online store (www.sybergaming.com), and at select SYBER authorized resellers.

Additional technical specifications, configure-to-order options and accessories are available online at www.cyberpowerpc.com.

For press information and high resolution photographs for SYBER, email marketing@sybergaming.com.

ABOUT SYBER
Syber is the product innovation division of CyberPowerPC Inc. and was launched in 2015. For more information, contact 888-937-5580, email tony@sybergaming.com (mailto:syber@sybergaming.com) or visit sybergaming.com

ABOUT CYBERPOWERPC, INC.
CyberPowerPC Inc. (www.cyberpowerpc.com) was founded in 1998 and has emerged as a leading global provider of custom computer systems and interactive gaming products. Headquartered in Baldwin Park in Southern California, CyberPowerPC manufacturers and distributes a complete line of custom built gaming desktops, gaming notebooks and high performance workstations to meet the unique needs of gamers, businesses, government agencies, educational institutions and other end-users.

For more information contact sales at (800) 707-0393 or email cyberpowerpc@cyberpowerpc.com.

Syber® and CyberPowerPC® are trademarks of CyberPowerPC, Inc. CyberPowerPC disclaims any proprietary interest in the marks and names of others.

Media Contact
Syber
Joey Wang
joey.wang@sybergaming.com
626-466-7362
End
Email:***@sybergaming.com
