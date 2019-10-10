News By Tag
Simien & Miniex, APLC announces the addition of Attorney Xavieria Jeffers to its staff
Ms. Jeffers will concentrate on personal injury matters, including auto accidents, offshore injuries, wrongful death, and defective products.
Simien and Miniex, APLC was started over 33 years ago by Opelousas, Louisiana natives Clyde R. Simien and Rickey W. Miniex. Mr. Simien worked for 21 years as an Assistant District Attorney in the capacity of Juvenile Prosecutor for the 16th Judicial District Court consisting of St. Martin, St. Mary and Iberia Parishes. Together the partners have a combined 66 years of experience as attorneys and have handled over 7000 cases. He is a former Assistant Adjunct Professor of Criminal Justice at ULL and is a member of various professional organizations. Mr. Miniex is also a licensed CPA. He worked for over 15 years as an Assistant District Attorney in the capacity of Traffic Prosecutor for the 15th Judicial District Court consisting of Lafayette, Acadia and Vermilion Parishes. He is also a former Assistant Adjunct Professor at ULL, having taught Administrative Law and Introduction to Paralegal Studies and Continuing Education courses in Accounting. He is also a member of various professional organizations. Both partners strongly believe in helping people and giving back to their community.
Simien & Miniex, APLC is confident Ms. Jeffers will be an exemplary inclusion to the firm. She welcomes new clients and looks forward to a lengthy and prosperous legal career.
