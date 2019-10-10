 
Industry News





October 2019
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
111098765


Simien & Miniex, APLC announces the addition of Attorney Xavieria Jeffers to its staff

Ms. Jeffers will concentrate on personal injury matters, including auto accidents, offshore injuries, wrongful death, and defective products.
By: Simien & Miniex, APLC
 
 
Xavieria B. Jeffers
Xavieria B. Jeffers
 
LAFAYETTE, La. - Oct. 10, 2019 - PRLog -- The Louisiana based law firm of Simien & Miniex is proud to announce Xavieria Jeffers has joined the practice as an Associate Attorney.  Ms. Jeffers is a native of Columbus, Georgia.  She received her Bachelor of Arts (Cum Laude) in Political Science and History from Georgia Southern University.  While attending Georgia Southern, Ms. Jeffers participated in Model African Union and was awarded at both the South East and National Conferences, along with serving as Vice-President of the University's NAACP Chapter.  She also graduated as a University Honors Scholar, having published two papers through the honors program and presented research at both the International Studies Association and the Georgia Political Science Association conferences.  Following graduation from Georgia Southern University, Ms. Jeffers attended Southern University Law Center where she graduated with a Juris Doctorate (Cum Laude) in 2019.  As a law student, she served in multiple capacities, including as President of the Student Bar Association, Student Member of the Southern University Board of Supervisors, member of the Moot Court Board, along with various other leadership roles.  She received the Cali Award in honor of achieving the highest grade in her Sales and Lease Course, as well as serving a Junior Editor for the Journal of Race, Gender and Poverty.  Prior to passing the Bar, Ms. Jeffers clerked for Commissioner Kina Kimble in the 19th Judicial District Court, as well as for the Louisiana Department of Environment Quality.

Simien and Miniex, APLC was started over 33 years ago by Opelousas, Louisiana natives Clyde R. Simien and Rickey W. Miniex.  Mr. Simien worked for 21 years as an Assistant District Attorney in the capacity of Juvenile Prosecutor for the 16th Judicial District Court consisting of St. Martin, St. Mary and Iberia Parishes.  Together the partners have a combined 66 years of experience as attorneys and have handled over 7000 cases.  He is a former Assistant Adjunct Professor of Criminal Justice at ULL and is a member of various professional organizations.  Mr. Miniex is also a licensed CPA.  He worked for over 15 years as an Assistant District Attorney in the capacity of Traffic Prosecutor for the 15th Judicial District Court consisting of Lafayette, Acadia and Vermilion Parishes.  He is also a former Assistant Adjunct Professor at ULL, having taught Administrative Law and Introduction to Paralegal Studies and Continuing Education courses in Accounting.  He is also a member of various professional organizations. Both partners strongly believe in helping people and giving back to their community.

Simien & Miniex, APLC is confident Ms. Jeffers will be an exemplary inclusion to the firm.  She welcomes new clients and looks forward to a lengthy and prosperous legal career.

Media Contact
Patricia Simien
SIMIEN & MINIEX, APLC
***@simienminiex.com
3372690222
Email:***@simienminiex.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Oct 10, 2019
