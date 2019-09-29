News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Ananda Media Teams Up With Gizmeon To Release 'adventure Sports Tv' Cross-platform Svod App
Available on iOS, Android and CTV devices via Google Play, Roku, Apple's App Store, Amazon Fire, LG and SAMSUNG TVs, the app will allow enthusiasts unlimited access to stream a huge catalogue of over 2000 hours of the best outdoor and active content.
By: Ananda Media
The catalogue features award-winning docs and series shot in 4K and HD from a wide range of topics including adventure, travel, food, extreme sports, environmental issues, health & wellness to name a few.
Notable HD titles include award-winning features like Sea Gypsies: The Far Side of the World, a feature about a crew of miscreants sailing on a 120-foot hand-built sailboat across 8,000 miles from New Zealand to Patagonia; Food Patriots, feature on chronicling one family's attempt at shifting away from processed foods to more fresh, local and organic choices after their son battles an antibiotic superbug; Vertical Belles, that explores an all-female aerial silks group in a small Canadian town and the journey ofthis death-defying artistry. Also, El Boxeo, the award-nominated feature of the emergence and dominance of Latinos in boxing, once a traditional all-whitesport.
Notable 4K titles acquired include Una – The One, a feature following the story of the endangered Una River in the Balkan region; The British Backpacker Society: Across theSahara,anadventurestoryofayounggroupofBritishbackpackersu
Adventure Sports TV is powered by GIZMOTT by Gizmeon Inc. GIZMOTT is an OTT and monetization platform and includes VOD & live-streaming, white-labeled apps, CMS, analytics dashboards, AI based recommendation engine subscription management and AVOD capabilities. It offers multiple monetization opportunities with its built-in advanced Ad Exchange, third party integrations and partner networks. Gizmeon is a Los Angeles based technology consulting and solution company focused on digital technologies and providesservicesandsolutionsinBigDataAnalytics,AI,MobileApps
PascoeDeGlanville(
Firooz Moosakutty (CEO of Gizmeon Inc.) stated: "Adventure Sports TV'. with its focus primarily on action and adventure sports enthusiasts, offers very unique and exciting niche contents. along with our state-of-the-
The ADVENTURE SPORTS TV can be downloaded for your device from: http://www.anandamedia.tech
###ENDS###
Ananda Media Contact
Pascoe de Glanville CEO
E: Pascoe@anandamedia.net
T: +33 (0)977 197 687
Gizmeo Contact
Firooz Moosakutty CEO
E:firoze@gizmeon.com
T: +8186601417
About GIZMEON
Gizmeon is one among the emerging digital solution provider with excellent capabilities in Mobile App Development, BigData, Artificial intelligence and IOT verticals founded by a team of experienced and passionate IT professionals. For more details visit https://gizmeon.com and https://gizmeon.com/
About ANANDA MEDIA
Founded in 2010, Ananda Media is a global distributor of action sports and adventure travel programming for TV and Digital Media. Our mission statement is to connect the most inspiring work of top independent filmmakers with commercial opportunities to be shown on linear TV channels and digital platforms around the world. www.anandamedia.net
Contact
Pascoe de Glanville CEO
E: Pascoe@anandamedia.net
T: +33 (0)977 197 687
***@anandamedia.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse