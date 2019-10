Ananda Media Teams Up With Gizmeon To Release 'adventure Sports Tv' Cross-platform Svod App

Available on iOS, Android and CTV devices via Google Play, Roku, Apple's App Store, Amazon Fire, LG and SAMSUNG TVs, the app will allow enthusiasts unlimited access to stream a huge catalogue of over 2000 hours of the best outdoor and active content.

-- (Labenne, France and Los Angeles, USA): Ananda Media, the French based distributor of adventure sports, travel and healthylifestyle content, announced today, in conjunction with technology partner Gizmeon, the launch of its new SVOD streaming app, ADVENTURE SPORTS TV. Available on iOS, Android and CTV devices via Google Play, Roku, Apple's App Store, Amazon Fire, LG and SAMSUNG TVs, the app will allow enthusiasts unlimited access to stream a huge catalogue of over 2000 hours of the best outdoor and active content available anywhere.The catalogue features award-winning docs and series shot in 4K and HD from a wide range of topics including adventure, travel, food, extreme sports, environmental issues, health & wellness to name a few.Notable HD titles include award-winning features like Sea Gypsies: The Far Side of the World, a feature about a crew of miscreants sailing on a 120-foot hand-built sailboat across 8,000 miles from New Zealand to Patagonia; Food Patriots, feature on chronicling one family's attempt at shifting away from processed foods to more fresh, local and organic choices after their son battles an antibiotic superbug; Vertical Belles, that explores an all-female aerial silks group in a small Canadian town and the journey ofthis death-defying artistry. Also, El Boxeo, the award-nominated feature of the emergence and dominance of Latinos in boxing, once a traditional all-whitesport.Notable 4K titles acquired include Una – The One, a feature following the story of the endangered Una River in the Balkan region; The British Backpacker Society: Across theSahara,anadventurestoryofayounggroupofBritishbackpackersusinganymeansnecessarytoreachtheshorelineofSenegal;andRunningForGood:TheFionaOakes Documentary, a feature by award-winning director Keegan Kuhn that follows world record marathon runner Fiona Oakes in her attempt to set a new global record inendurance racing.Adventure Sports TV is powered by GIZMOTT by Gizmeon Inc. GIZMOTT is an OTT and monetization platform and includes VOD & live-streaming, white-labeled apps, CMS, analytics dashboards, AI based recommendation engine subscription management and AVOD capabilities. It offers multiple monetization opportunities with its built-in advanced Ad Exchange, third party integrations and partner networks. Gizmeon is a Los Angeles based technology consulting and solution company focused on digital technologies and providesservicesandsolutionsinBigDataAnalytics,AI,MobileAppsDevelopment,Full stack development , Ad Tech , Mar tech and Media techsegments.PascoeDeGlanville(CEO at Ananda Media) stated:"At last viewers of active lifestyle content will have the perfect tool to access our huge pool of high quality content within one simple package, when and where they want. Gizmeon is the perfect partner to help us bring our exciting catalog to a global audience. We hope these films will inspire audiences around theworld."Firooz Moosakutty (CEO of Gizmeon Inc.) stated: "Adventure Sports TV'. with its focus primarily on action and adventure sports enthusiasts, offers very unique and exciting niche contents. along with our state-of-the-art technology, will give its viewers a very superior viewing experience."The ADVENTURE SPORTS TV can be downloaded for your device from: http://www.anandamedia.tech ###ENDS###Ananda Media ContactPascoe de Glanville CEOE: Pascoe@anandamedia.netT: +33 (0)977 197 687Gizmeo ContactFirooz Moosakutty CEOE:firoze@gizmeon.comT: +8186601417About GIZMEONGizmeon is one among the emerging digital solution provider with excellent capabilities in Mobile App Development, BigData, Artificial intelligence and IOT verticals founded by a team of experienced and passionate IT professionals. For more details visit https://gizmeon.com and https://gizmeon.com/ ott-platform About ANANDA MEDIAFounded in 2010, Ananda Media is a global distributor of action sports and adventure travel programming for TV and Digital Media. Our mission statement is to connect the most inspiring work of top independent filmmakers with commercial opportunities to be shown on linear TV channels and digital platforms around the world. www.anandamedia.net