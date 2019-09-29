Vivabox Solutions to Acquire Design Packaging

Combination of Vivabox and Design Packaging Expands Vivabox's Presence in Custom Packaging Design and Delivery Across Retail Landscape

Rockville - Maryland - US

Carolina van Bilderbeek

cvanbilderbeek@vivaboxsolutions.com

-- Vivabox Solutions, LLC (VBX), a global creative design and custom packaging company, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Design Packaging, Inc. (DPI), a Scottsdale, AZ-based provider of advanced packaging solutions to luxury retailers. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.For over 30 years, DPI has provided cross-disciplinary packaging services to many exclusive retailers across a spectrum of end markets within the United States. The company integrates design thinking, advanced product engineering, mass production expertise and deep logistics intelligence to create the most unique bag, specialty packaging and box solutions in its industry. Built upon a solid foundation of quality, creativity and reliability, DPI has grown dramatically in recent years making it a tremendous addition to VBX."DPI offers an exciting opportunity for Vivabox to strengthen and expand its service offering in packaging solutions, customer service and collaboration,"explains Desiree Paquette, CEO of Vivabox. "With a range of high-profile clients, the acquisition of DPI supports Vivabox's strategy to lead the market and meet the ever-changing requirements and demands of experiential packaging, loyalty, and trial experiences for retailers. We are delighted to welcome DPI's outstanding employees to the Vivabox family and look forward to the great things we can accomplish together."Chris Turbyfill, CEO of DPI, commented: "The combination of DPI and Vivabox will provide major growth opportunities through the development and delivery of exciting new products and services, as we leverage our combined creative, manufacturing and delivery expertise. As the packaging industry continues to change and grow, we will be uniquely positioned to support clients along their journey." Turbyfill will join Vivabox as Senior Vice President of Business Development.Vivabox Solutions, or VBX, is a packaging solutions provider located in Rockville, Maryland, with satellite offices in California, Colorado, Pennsylvania and Texas. It serves clients on an international scale, with concentrations in the US, Mexico, Europe and Australia. Since its inception in 2003, Vivabox business and service offerings have evolved to meet the unique demands of retail markets. It offers a variety of packaging solutions to build optimal brand experiences with a combination of creative, design, account management, production and program management. To become a leading experiential packaging and loyalty kit provider, Vivabox has made customer service the central element in everything it does.Design Packaging was founded by the Turbyfill family and has been inspiring brands in the fashion, tech, wine and spirits, and global luxury retail markets for over 30 years. Its dedicated team members are experienced in retail life-cycle forecasting, packaging design, manufacturing, as well as supply chain operations and global logistics. Their holistic solutions approach provides clients with the knowledge and foresight needed to overcome those unforeseen hurdles that have come to be expected in the business of fashion and retail.