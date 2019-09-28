News By Tag
Online Auction for Three Prime Louisiana Hunting Tracts Begins Oct. 18
For eight days in October, recreational hunters throughout the southeastern United States will have the chance to vie for prime land in Central Louisiana.
Mike Jones, president of SCS said the properties are all under easements to help restore wetlands making these especially sought-after locations for hunting deer and hogs, and especially, ducks. They include: Little Eva, with 1,727 contiguous acres of recreational hunting in Cloutierville;
· Little Eva Plantation: Located on Highway 1, it is surrounded by the Cane River, Bayou Cocodrie and Horse Bayou and lies adjacent to the Red River National Wildlife Refuge. There is 1,339.6 acres of mitigation area, 249.26 acres in Wetland Restoration and the remaining 140 acres is in non-easement acreage, which includes where the existing improvements are located. There are 12 acres of cattle corrals and a barn; a 20-acre pecan plantation with pole barn and a 108-acre camp area.
· Center Bayou North: The acreage was developed for mitigation purposes, leaving what is now a food and cover rich, hunting mecca.
· Center Bayou South: The western boundary fronts the banks of Bayou Darrow, and the eastern side borders Bayou Rigolette. There is a 60x130 barn with electricity and water.
"Little Eva is a great property for large corporate retreats or family getaways; Center Bayou North has four acres of unencumbered land for a lodge or camp and equipment barn; and Center Bayou South has about three unencumbered acres where a lodge could go," said David Hooper, agent with United Country | Southern States Realty. "And needless to say, all three offer bountiful wildlife and hunting opportunities. These sites are quite simply a sportsman's dream and we are excited to offer this once in a lifetime opportunity in Louisiana."
To find out more, go to LouisianaHuntingProperties.com or call 800-485-8214.
About United Real Estate Group
UREG is an international real estate company with a 90 year track record and over $100 billion in properties sold, is uniquely positioned to market your investment, operating or lifestyle property. United Strategic Client Services is a carefully assembled team of experts, comprised of subject matter experts, brokers and auctioneers who have deep experience in a wide range of unique properties and businesses around the world. We leverage our international network of 7,000 local brokers, agents and auctioneers to offer local expertise and assistance to successfully execute the sale. We collaborate with the best resources in our network to create your team. This includes agents from our United Real Estate offices, which can be found in metropolitan markets, as well as our United Country offices which are found in rural America. Through our network, we have developed sophisticated and innovative marketing techniques, resulting in a thorough sales process by incorporating in-depth local, regional, national and world-wide marketing campaigns.
