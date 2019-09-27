 
EDT Featured in 2019 eDiscovery Buyers Guide

Industry Guide's 3rd Edition Includes Video Review Resources Comparing Top Legal Tools
By: EDT
 
 
NEW YORK - Oct. 1, 2019 - PRLog -- The 2019 eDiscovery Buyers Guide provides key comparison data to help law firms select innovative new eDiscovery products quickly and inexpensively. A review of EDT is included in the guide's 3rd edition. The guide, released August 28, is a leading industry tool and delivers detailed analysis of the primary categories of litigation support products and services.
The eDiscovery Buyers Guide includes new video highlight review summaries to help law firms select the eDiscovery products and service providers that best meet their budget and average case size. The guide, along with all video review content, is free to download online.

"We are delighted to be featured in the 2019 eDiscovery Buyers Guide," said Jo Sherman, CEO of EDT. "For more than 18 years, our company has provided innovative tools to help regulatory agencies, corporations, justice departments and law firms of all sizes to organize, search and manage electronic information. At EDT, we think eDiscovery has become over-engineered and ineffective, inflating the costs of litigation and investigations. Our company mantra is 'Simplicity' and we feel that we have achieved just that with our powerful software platform."

Watch the EDT video product review: https://www.discoveredt.com/videos/ediscovery-buyers-guide-2019-review

"The landscape of eDiscovery solutions has changed. Small to mid-sized law firms have options no matter their size or volume of cases," said Brett Burney, Principal of Burney Consultants and eDiscovery Buyers Guide author. "The 2019 eDiscovery Buyers Guide is a shoppers handbook designed to save time and resources and connect law firms with the best eDiscovery products to enhance their work."

In addition to product reviews, the 2019 eDiscovery Buyers Guide includes contributions from leading legal professionals with hands-on product and service experience. Each product and service provider included in the guide is carefully vetted to ensure suitability for small to mid-sized law firms.

"Our goal is to demystify the eDiscovery product landscape – from artificial intelligence and machine learning to cloud-based software solutions – the market is adding affordable new tools that enhance the day-to-day business of running a law firm at a rapid pace," said Chelsey Lambert, Founder and CEO of Lex Tech Review and eDiscovery Buyers Guide author.

About The eDiscovery Buyers Guide

The eDiscovery Buyers Guide is a leading industry resource providing detailed product and service reviews on innovative new eDiscovery tools, services and costs. The guide's annual updates include valuable insights from some of the leading legal professionals who have worked directly with the products and services. The eDiscovery Buyers Guide is written by Brett Burney, Principal of Burney Consultants LLC, whose firm works to bridge the gap between technology and the legal field; and Chelsey Lambert, Founder and CEO of Lex Tech Review, who has served solo, small and mid-sized law firms for more than a decade, specializing in legal technologies.

About EDT

EDT is a cutting-edge legal software platform which organizes, searches and manages electronic information for litigation and investigations.  The EDT mantra is to maintain Simplicity while delivering powerful functionality across the complete evidence management spectrum.  Since its establishment in Australia in 2002 the company has expanded internationally, now servicing its global client base from headquarters in New York and its offices in Australia, Canada, the UK and Israel.

Law firms, regulatory bodies, government agencies, corporations, and service providers worldwide have chosen EDT as a complete end-to-end eDiscovery solution for deployment either On-Premises or in the Cloud. Many of these clients collaborate with EDT's AI Lab to develop innovative solutions to their toughest data challenges.  Learn more at https://www.discoveredt.com/about and join EDT on Twitter @discovedt, Facebook https://www.facebook.com/discoveredt/ and LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edt-software/. EDT – Discovery Simplified.

Media Contact
EDT
gayle@discoveredt.com
gayle@discoveredt.com
Email:***@discoveredt.com Email Verified
