Monaco Better World Forum Presents a Day for the Caribbean and Amazon Rainforest During UN Global Climate Summit in New York

Chief Raoni Metuktire, Kiera Chaplin, Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, Jerry Wonda and Jean-Michel Cousteau attend The Monaco Better World Forum Mastermind and Gala

By: Monaco Better World Forum

Best Commitment- Minister for Climate Resilience, the Environment, Forestry, Fisheries of Grenada- His Excellency Simon Stiell

Best Achievement- Andrew Forrest – Chairman Minderoo Foundation

Best Commitment- Chief Raoni- Figure of the Amazon Rainforest

Best Achievement (posthumously)- Tribute to Kofi Annan with the presence of Kojo Annan

Best Renewable Energy – Joby Weeks – CEO Zero Waste Group

-- To celebrate the United Nations Global Climate Summit 2019, The Monaco Better World Forum hosted on Sunday September 22nd in New York City a full day of conference, high level meetings, the screening ofmovie, ""—narrated by, and its annual gala with proceeds dedicated in support Ocean Futures Society and Green Cross Foundations., Prince Albert of Monaco's daughter, Music producer, actressandMinister for Climate Resilience, the Environment, Forestry, Fisheries of Grenada) are among the guests who attended the Gala dinner with Grenada selected as "Country of Honor", which was held at the Westin Hotel Grand Central.During the Gala dinner in Westin Grand Central, Monaco Better World Forum awarded:Created by, Monaco Better World Forum is a global platform of thought leaders and influencers committed to innovating the traditional thinking and standard approaches to humanitarian action, business innovation and environmental security.Previous award winners and attendees include Nobel Laureates, Academy, Globe and Grammy Awards winners such as: Prince Albert II, Sharon Stone, Forest Whitaker, Wim Wenders, Jean Michel Cousteau, Mary J. Blige, Akon and Yann Arthus-Bertrand. MWBF is especially grateful to its sponsors OWC, a leading zero emissions Mac and PC tech company (macsales.com), Relight and 3.14 Cannes.The Monaco Better World Forum: https://www.monacobwf.com/