Monaco Better World Forum Presents a Day for the Caribbean and Amazon Rainforest During UN Global Climate Summit in New York
Chief Raoni Metuktire, Kiera Chaplin, Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, Jerry Wonda and Jean-Michel Cousteau attend The Monaco Better World Forum Mastermind and Gala
By: Monaco Better World Forum
Chief Raoni Metuktire, Prince Albert of Monaco's daughter Jazmine Grimaldi, Music producer Jerry Wonda, actress Kiera Chaplin, Jean-Michel and Simon Stiell (Minister for Climate Resilience, the Environment, Forestry, Fisheries of Grenada) are among the guests who attended the Gala dinner with Grenada selected as "Country of Honor", which was held at the Westin Hotel Grand Central.
During the Gala dinner in Westin Grand Central, Monaco Better World Forum awarded:
About Monaco Better World Forum
Created by Founder and President Manuel Collas de La Roche in 2015, Monaco Better World Forum is a global platform of thought leaders and influencers committed to innovating the traditional thinking and standard approaches to humanitarian action, business innovation and environmental security.
Previous award winners and attendees include Nobel Laureates, Academy, Globe and Grammy Awards winners such as: Prince Albert II, Sharon Stone, Forest Whitaker, Wim Wenders, Jean Michel Cousteau, Mary J. Blige, Akon and Yann Arthus-Bertrand. MWBF is especially grateful to its sponsors OWC, a leading zero emissions Mac and PC tech company (macsales.com)
The Monaco Better World Forum: https://www.monacobwf.com/
