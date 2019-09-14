News By Tag
Texas A&M University and VetNOW Create First Veterinary Telemedicine Program
Relationship Defines Standard and Scope of Virtual Veterinary Care
By: VetNOW
Dr. Lori M. Teller, DVM, DABVP, CVJ, is a clinical associate professor in the CVM and the first full-time telehealth veterinarian in academia. She spearheaded the initiative that has now come to fruition in the VirtualVet program. Dr. Teller has said that, "I have had the pleasure of working with the team from VetNOW for several months as we prepared to launch the virtual care program at the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences. The group has been helpful in customizing the platform as well as strategically integrating workflows. We look forward to continued collaboration as we move forward with our academically based telehealth program."
The CVM strives to create a future where people, animals, and resources work together for the good of all. VetNOW's mission is to increase the standard of, and access to, veterinary care through its cutting-edge virtual care solutions. The two are a natural fit.
VetNOW is a virtual care platform that was customized for veterinary care based on human telemedicine standards established by The Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS). More broadly, VetNOW is a digital health ecosystem composed of an exclusive network of board-certified veterinary specialists, secure video & messaging, patent-pending software & workflows, and HIPAA-compliant sharing, storage, & retrieval of medical records.
VetNOW and Texas A&M are teaming up to solve an all too common problem. Most specialty vets are concentrated around cities and major universities, which makes it difficult for people outside these areas to access the best care. VetNOW's virtual care platform extends the highest standard of veterinary care to previously underserved areas, bringing specialists to patients via e-consults.
This partnership will extend the reach of Texas A&M's veterinary expertise. First, specialists from Texas A&M will utilize the VetNow platform to provide advice to other veterinarians in Texas and across the US. In the next phase of the VirtualVet program, the CVM will provide its veterinary telemedicine to current clients of the university's Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital (VMTH). Recheck exams and triage support will be administered virtually, when appropriate, rather than requiring the patient to brought to the VMTH; this is especially beneficial when caring for large animals, for which transportation can be costly, inconvenient, and detrimental to the health of an already ailing animal.
This partnership will also benefit the next generation of veterinarians. Students in the VirtualVet program will master innovative telemedicine technologies and best practices, as well as learning about the differences and similarities of in-person and virtual consultations.
Dr. Apryle Horbal, VMD, MPhil, MRCVS, DAVDC-EQ, President of VetNOW, said that, "The implications of this partnership are vast. Joining with Texas A&M's College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences will surely spark further advances in the quality and ingenuity of VetNOW's virtual care platform. Together, we will spread the benefits to patients much more quickly than either of our institutions could on its own. I'm thrilled about this partnership. I'm thrilled to bring together the finest veterinary care with the best technology to improve both the standard and the reach of veterinary care."
To find out more about these new partners, visit their websites:
● Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences at Texas A&M (https://vetmed.tamu.edu/
● VetNOW (https://vetnow.com/
