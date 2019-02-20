News By Tag
Matt Brown of MBG Art fame is painting a new path to success!
Matt Brown's hip "Thunderdome" inspired panda is what the world needs now and forever more! Matt blends a fusion of color and style, with a classy touch of medieval face-wear. All this on a typically cute, shy and cuddly animal.
However, it's not all fun and games. In a recent interview, Matt explained his arduous processes in bringing a commission to life. He stated, "I draw and I paint for weeks and months at a time. The piece will tell me when it's done. All of my frames are hand cut and made by me. Stretching the canvas by hand allows me to breathe life into every woven thread. My subjects are the core of the paintings, but they come to life when the paint and the brushes become one. Only then can the soul be injected into the piece."
His works are not just limited to one particular medium. Matt has been commissioned to impart his talent on designed handbags, sneakers and other high-dollar products. He rarely had downtime because his brand of art has spread so quickly to the global market.
He has been booked with back-to-back shows all over the globe, and by the most unlikely of people. His art has transcended gender, background and language. Matt's modern, pop-art style has found its way on the walls of some pretty conservative folks. That's a testament to how diverse his work is. A good eye knows good art!
Much of his sold work can be seen on his Instagram page. His Instagram page also showcases some of his non-commissioned pieces, that are available for purchase. Matt is currently touring and headlining artists exhibits in and around Santa Barbra, California.
For more information on Matt Brown's art, check out the links below.
Instagram: @mbgart
website: www.mbgart.com
