Churchill Club Honors Four Exemplary Leaders and Innovators: Jeff Weiner, NVIDIA, Jennifer Pahlka an
The CHURCHILLS 2018 honorees are:
· for inspirational leadership and contributions to others' innovation and success, Jeff Weiner, chief executive officer of LinkedIn, as Legendary Leader;
· for indispensable technology and business innovationNVIDIA as Game Changer;
· for irrepressible vision and positive impact on societyJennifer Pahlka, founder and executive director of Code for America, as Global Benefactor; and
· for collaborative breakthroughs that resulted in an irresistible product or service Khan Academy as Magical Team.
In the spirit of giving back, honorees will sharetheir perspectives and insights about what is needed to innovate, lead, collaborate, and contribute to the greater good. Weiner will be interviewed by Jessi Hempel, head of editorial forCondé Nast's Backchanneland senior writer of Wired.NVIDIA's Colette Kress, chief financial officer and executive vice president, will appear in conversation with Mark Stevens, managing partner of S-Cubed Capital and a director on NVIDA's board.Pahlka will be in conversation with Jacquelline Fuller, president of Google.org and vice president of Google. Khan Academy's President and Chief Operating Officer Ginny Leeand founding president and former COO Shantanu Sinhawill be in conversation with Geoffrey Moore, author, speaker, and advisor.
"The annual CHURCHILLS program focuses on the human side of business," said Karen Tucker, Churchill Club CEO. "It is a refreshing opportunity to acknowledge and be inspired by deserving companies, leaders, and teams who share their stories and insights with the community."
AWARD PRESENTORS AND SPONSORS
The Legendary Leader and Game Changer awards will be presented by John Walsh, Accenture's senior managing director of North America communications, high tech, media, and entertainment. The Global Benefactor Award will be presented by Karen Metz, vice president for diversity and inclusion, for Micron.Bank of America's Silicon Valley Market President Raquel González will present the Magical Team award.
Jonathan Becher, president of Sharks Sports & Entertainment, will be the celebration's master of ceremonies. Supporting sponsors include Deloitte and BC Trade and Investment. Table sponsors include CSIRO, Infogain, SAP, Silicon Valley Bank, Scottish Development International, Cloudera, and Quantanetworks.
Honorees were selected by the Churchill Club Academy, more than 700 innovation-community members comprised of industry leaders and other professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, students, faculty, and journalists.
ABOUT THE CHURCHILLS' HONOREES
Legendary Leader Jeff Weiner is CEO of LinkedIn, the world's largest and most powerful network of professionals. Jeff joined the company in December 2008, and under his leadership and compassionate management style, LinkedIn grew from 338 to more than 12,000 employees in 30 offices around the world, expanded its membership from 33 million to more than 560 million members, and increased its revenue from $78 million to more than $5 billion. Before LinkedIn, Jeff was an executive in residence at Accel Partners and Greylock Partners, and executive vice president of Yahoo!'s Network Division, a business that generated $3 billion in annual revenue with more than 3,000 employees, and was responsible for many of the company's consumer-facing products. Jeff also serves on the board of directors for Intuit Inc., DonorsChoose.org, and Everfi, for which he is co-developing a program to help ensure compassion is taught in every primary school in the U.S. He also sits on the board of trustees for the Paley Center for Media.
Game Changer NVIDIAcreated indispensable technology and business innovation - building the foundation of today's artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem. NVIDIA'S invention of the graphics-processing unit (GPU) in 1999 sparked the growth of the personal-computer gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics, and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern artificial intelligence technology's next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the "brain" of computers, robots, and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world.
Global Benefactor Jennifer Pahlka is the founder and executive director of Code for America, a national non-profit that believes government can work for the people, by the people, if we all help. She recently served as the U.S. Deputy Chief Technology Officer in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, where she architected and helped start the United States Digital Service. Jennifer is known for her TED talk, Coding a Better Government, and the recipient of several awards including MIT's Kevin Lynch Award, the Oxford Internet Institute's Internet and Society Award, and the National Democratic Institute's Democracy Award.
Magical Team Khan Academy provides a personalized learning resource that opens a free, world-class education to anyone, anywhere. Since Salman Khan founded Khan Academy in 2005 as a one-person hobby operating in a closet in his home, the nonprofit has grown to more than 66 million registered users (and many more unregistered users) speaking 30 languages in more than 190 countries. Its unique mastery-learning system allows students to learn online at their own pace. In mastery learning, students are not pushed ahead in lockstep, which can cause the accumulation of debilitating "Swiss-cheese"
ART INSTALLATION
For the event, Churchill Club Artist-in-Residence Pamela Davis Kivelson created a site installation entitled Visualizing Trust, which incorporates paintings of honorees and abstract images, and uses artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and other technologies.
ABOUT CHURCHILL CLUB
Churchill Club (https://www.churchillclub.org/
