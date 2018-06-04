News By Tag
Lillian Greene-Chamberlain, Ph.D Inducted Into 2019 National Black Distance Running Hall of Fame
Lillian Greene-Chamberlain, Herman Atkins, Alisa Harvey, Oscar Moore, and the Honorable Mayor Catherine Pugh will be inducted into the National Black Distance Running Hall of Fame
- The first U.S. National Champion in 800 meters before it became an Olympic event, and the first African-American woman to represent the United States in the 400M & 800M in international competitions.
- A gold medalist in the Exhibition 400M at the 1959 Pan American Games, she set numerous American records (440yds/400M and 880yds/800M)
- A three-time National Champion and member of the United States All-America Track and Field Team in 1958, 1959 and 1961.
- Instrumental in establishing Colorado State University's first women's track and field team; later inducted into CSU's Sports Hall of Fame.
- The first person, woman and American to serve as Director of the Physical Education and Sports Program for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), headquartered in Paris, France.
- Appointed to the Maryland Governor's Advisory Council on Physical Fitness.
- Appointed to the President's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports.
- Former Trustee of the Women's Sports Foundation.
- Selected by the Salt Lake 2002 Olympic Committee as an Olympic Torchbearer and member of the Salt Lake 2002 Olympic Torch Relay.
- Official Announcer of the Colgate Women's Games.
- Named one of the 100 Most Influential Sports Educators in America by the Institute for International Sport
The other previously announced honorees include Herman Atkins, Alisa Harvey, Oscar Moore, and the Honorable Mayor Catherine Pugh of Baltimore, MD.
The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will occur at the 2019 NBMA Annual Summit banquet at the Little Rock Marathon on Saturday, March 2. This is the organization's fifteen-year anniversary. Information about the 2019 NBMA Summits is available at http://www.blackmarathoners.org/
About the National Black Marathoners Association
The National Black Marathoners' Association (NBMA) is the largest and oldest nonprofit organization in the U.S. dedicated to encouraging African Americans and others to pursue a healthy lifestyle through distance running and walking. It is open to everyone, regardless of his or her athletic ability, ethnic background, or previous marathon experience. The NBMA hosts an annual multi-race summit. Previous races and locations have been Lewis & Clark (St. Charles, MO), New Jersey (Long Branch, NJ), Cleveland (OH), Lost Dutchman (Apache Junction, AZ), Cowtown (Fort Worth, TX), Georgia (Atlanta), Bermuda International Race Weekend, Deadwood-Michelson (Deadwood, SD), Madison (WI), Richmond (VA), Windermere (Spokane, WA), Dallas, Columbus (OH), and the Go! St. Louis Marathons.
For more information, please visit www.BlackMarathoners.org
National Black Marathoners Association
***@blackmarathoners.org
