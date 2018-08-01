News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Florida Attorney Joseph Karp Recognized as Super Lawyer
Attorney Joseph Karp holds double certification in elder law. He is certified at the national level by the National Elder Law Foundation. He is also certified by the Florida Bar as an elder law specialist. Mr. Karp is rated AV by MartindaleHubbell, its highest rating for professional expertise and ethical conduct. He is rated "superb" by AVVO.
Karp is the founder of The Karp Law Firm which focuses on estate planning, wills and trusts, probate, trust administration, asset protection, Medicaid planning, Veterans Benefits planning, and planning for individuals with special needs. The firm has offices in three South Florida locations: Palm Beach Gardens, Boynton Beach and Port St. Lucie.
Visit The Karp Law Firm website here: http://www.karplaw.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse