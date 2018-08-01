 
Florida Attorney Joseph Karp Recognized as Super Lawyer

 
 
The Karp Law Firm, P.A.
The Karp Law Firm, P.A.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - Aug. 6, 2018 - PRLog -- South Florida Attorney Joseph Stuart Karp been named a Florida Super Lawyer for 2018. This is the twelfth consecutive year Karp has earned this award. A division of Thomson Reuters, Super Lawyers confers the Super Lawyers recognition on attorneys who have demonstrated a high level of professional achievement, and received outstanding reviews from peers. No more than 5% of Florida lawyers earn the Super Lawyers designation.

Attorney Joseph Karp holds double certification in elder law. He is certified at the national level by the National Elder Law Foundation. He is also certified by the Florida Bar as an elder law specialist. Mr. Karp is rated AV by MartindaleHubbell, its highest rating for professional expertise and ethical conduct. He is rated "superb" by AVVO.

Karp is the founder of The Karp Law Firm which focuses on estate planning, wills and trusts, probate, trust administration, asset protection, Medicaid planning, Veterans Benefits planning, and planning for individuals with special needs. The firm has offices in three South Florida locations: Palm Beach Gardens, Boynton Beach and Port St. Lucie.

Visit The Karp Law Firm website here: http://www.karplaw.com
Tags:Florida, Estate Plan, Elder Law
Industry:Legal
Location:Palm Beach Gardens - Florida - United States
Subject:Awards
