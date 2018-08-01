News By Tag
Ascensus Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program (VIP)
VIP Will Enable Ascensus to Integrate with Episys to Help Clients Save Time and Reduce Risk
After the integration with Episys via SymXchange™, IRAdirect express will give Ascensus' clients the ability to enter IRA transactions to their core processing system and IRAdirect in one easy step. They can post to both systems in real time, making IRA transactions easier and more efficient while helping to avoid common input errors.
IRAdirect express integrates with Episys via SymXchange™, a services-based programming interface that enables third-party vendors and credit unions to access the platform's core data and business rules. The integrity of data is maintained throughout any data exchange, because access to business rules and data is managed through a service layer which governs these interactions.
"Ascensus is excited to join the Symitar VIP, as integrating will allow users to experience increased IRA processing accuracy while reducing their risk of non-compliance,"
The service is expected to be available on August 13, 2018.
Symitar's VIP takes the customer out of the middle, providing vendors with direct access to Symitar's technical resources and test systems. VIP inclusion is not an endorsement of the vendor's product.
About Ascensus
Ascensus helps more than 8 million Americans save for the future—retirement, education, and healthcare—through technology-enabled solutions. With more than 35 years of experience, the firm offers tailored solutions that meet the needs of asset managers, banks, credit unions, state governments, financial professionals, employers, and individuals. Ascensus supports over 60,000 retirement plans, more than 4 million 529 education savings accounts, and a growing number of ABLE savings accounts. It also administers more than 1.6 million IRAs and health savings accounts. As of March 31, 2018, Ascensus had over $187 billion in total assets under administration. For more information about Ascensus, visit ascensus.com (https://www2.ascensus.com/
View career opportunities at http://careers.ascensus.com/
About Symitar
Symitar®, a division of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., is a provider of integrated computer systems for credit unions of all sizes. Symitar has been selected as the primary technology partner by more than 800 credit unions, serving as a single source for integrated, enterprise-wide automation and as a single point of contact and support. Additional information about Symitar is available at www.symitar.com.
About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry. Its solutions serve almost 10,600 customers nationwide, and are marketed and supported through three primary brands. Jack Henry Banking® supports banks ranging from community banks to multi-billion dollar institutions with information processing solutions. Symitar® is a leading provider of information processing solutions for credit unions of all sizes. ProfitStars® provides highly specialized products and services that enable financial institutions of every asset size and charter, and diverse corporate entities to mitigate and control risks, optimize revenue and growth opportunities, and contain costs. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.
Contact
Roberta Hess
SVP, Marketing and Communications
***@ascensus.com
