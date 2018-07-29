PODS Las Vegas Offers Cleaning Tips in Celebration of National Garage Sale Day

Moving and Storage Company offers tips for selling success at garage sales

-- As National Garage Sale Day kicks-off on Aug. 11, people are purging their garage of unwanted items and preparing for a successful garage sale. According to statisticbrain.com the US has an average of 165,000 garage sales per week with over 690,000 people in attendance. Held on every second Saturday in August, National Garage Sale Day helps homeowners clear the clutter and sell their unused items to more willing customers.This year, National Garage Sale Day is Saturday, Aug. 11. PODS® Moving & Storage, servicing the Las Vegas area is offering home owners and apartment occupant's helpful tips to start the decluttering process and organize their garages.Do yourself a favor and get organized. Divide the garage into zones: Storage Zone, Charity Zone, Garage Sale Zone and Trash Zone. Relocate zoned items to a PODS container while de-cluttering and focus on the items to sell on National Garage Sale Day.•If you don't use it, sell it. People often hold onto items that they do not need. Organize your belongings by sentimental value and prune the items you are unsure of. It's possible that the unsure items will sell for top dollar at the garage sale. PODS offers secure, climate controlled warehouses to store those sentimental items you are not ready to part with.Drive a hard bargain. Everything for sale is negotiable. Remember that if someone wants your items, another person may want them too. Drive a hard bargain and get the most for your pre-loved treasures.Anything that doesn't sell can be donated to charity. After the sale is over, make a trip to your nearest Goodwill, Salvation Army, thrift store or donation bin and donate the items that did not sell. You never know who may be able to use the unwanted items you have leftover.Keep it tidy. Set some ground rules now that the garage is clean. These rules include keeping the parking area free from clutter. Sporting equipment and tools should be stored off the floor and in cabinets to keep the garage free from chaos."A PODS container is the perfect solution to prepare for a garage sale because it gives a person enough space to store their belongings that they want to keep or organize the items they want to sell," says Mike Smith, Vice President of Operations for PODS® Las Vegas. "This not only helps residents get organized but also sets them up for a successful National Garage Sale."For more information about renting a PODS container, visit: www.podsvegas.com.About PODS of Las VegasPODS of Las Vegas pioneered the portable moving and storage industry in the Las Vegas market with its 85,000 sq. ft. climate controlled storage center and quick delivery time that is preferred by many customers' with increasingly active and mobile lifestyles. To date, the PODS network has completed more than 600,000 long-distance moves, exceeded 3 million deliveries and has more than 160,000 PODS containers in service.