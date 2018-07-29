 
Ascensus Appoints Scott Lind as Head of Digital Experience

Digital Thought Leader Will Develop and Maintain Program Strategy and Drive Innovation
 
 
Scott Lind, Head of Digital Experience
Scott Lind, Head of Digital Experience
 
DRESHER, Pa. - Aug. 2, 2018 - PRLog -- Ascensus (https://www2.ascensus.com/), a technology-enabled solutions provider that helps more than 8 million Americans save for the future, is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Lind as head of digital experience. In this role, he will work collaboratively across the organization with key internal stakeholders to understand the voice of the client in the ongoing development of industry-leading client experiences.

A senior leader with over 20 years of experience, Lind was previously head of retail UX strategy and design at a leading asset management firm, where he developed the strategy and guided user experience design across marketing, web, and mobile. Prior to that, he set the creative vision and strategic direction for a large-scale web and mobile application suite at Siemens Healthcare.

Lind holds a B.A. in Biology and Cognitive Psychology from Rutgers University, where he also completed graduate work in the Behavioral Neuroscience Ph.D. program.

"We chose Scott to head Ascensus' digital experience because of his ability to lead the vision, strategy, and execution of user experiences across large-scale products and services," said Carl Negin, Ascensus' chief marketing officer. "We're excited to continue to attract top talent to our digital and marketing teams—and Ascensus overall—to drive innovation for our clients and partners."

About Ascensus

Ascensus helps more than 8 million Americans save for the future—retirement, education, and healthcare—through technology-enabled solutions. With more than 35 years of experience, the firm offers tailored solutions that meet the needs of asset managers, banks, credit unions, state governments, financial professionals, employers, and individuals. Ascensus supports over 60,000 retirement plans, more than 4 million 529 education savings accounts, and a growing number of ABLE savings accounts. It also administers more than 1.6 million IRAs and health savings accounts. As of March 31, 2018, Ascensus had over $187 billion in total assets under administration. For more information about Ascensus, visit ascensus.com (http://www.ascensus.com/).

View career opportunities at careers.ascensus.com or on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ascensus (https://www.linkedin.com/company/ascensus). For the latest company news, follow @AscensusInc (https://twitter.com/AscensusInc) on Twitter.

Roberta Hess
SVP, Marketing and Communications
***@ascensus.com
End
