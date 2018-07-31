News By Tag
Tyrone, Georgia Mayor Eric Dial to attend the Spin Awards
Tyrone City Mayor Eric Dial to welcome attendees to the Spin Awards. Tickets to this historical event can be conveniently purchased online at www.thespinawards.com/tickets. Tickets will also be available at the door.
During the event Christian Gospel radio professionals, gospel music lovers and independent Christian recording artist will gather to honor those who spin the gospel message. This year the event will take place between October 26 through October 28, 2018 that includes a Pre-Show, hosted by Moore Magazine Publisher, Deshawn Mooore. The main event will be hosted by Tony Gee, Stellar Awards Radio Announcer nominee and Program of Director WFMV 95.3 FM radio station in Columbia, Georgia.
What to expect during the Spin Awards Weekend Experience? You can expect national gospel recording artist Everett Drake to be on hand to present the Everett Drake Distinction In Radio Award. Drake by the way is an esteemed feature singer on the long running famed Bobby Jones Gospel Show. Spin Awards celebrity alumni Miss International, Nova Kopp as well as Empire/TV One Actor, Charles D. Clark are returning this year along with the Original Celebrity Hip Hop Chef, Tye Adkins.
Event sponsorship questions, volunteer opportunities inquires, tickets and/or more information about the the Spin Awards, please go to http://www.thespinawards.com/
About The Spin Awards
The Spin Awards is a new enterprise presented by Appointed Music Ministries's founder, multi award winning gospel recording artist Appointed who is also a media personality, publisher and Pastor. The Spin Awards event was created with the intent of honoring those who spin the gospel message in a way that is prestigious, uplifting and fun for all attendees while bringing glory to His Name. The Spin Awards is an offshoot of the Spin Awards Magazine. Visit the Spin Awards at www.thespinawrds.com.
About Mayor Eric Dial
Prior to forming Dial Strategic Consulting, Mr. Dial worked in the office of U.S. Representative Mac Collins where he spent more than three years working in the Washington, D.C. and Georgia offices. In 2007, Mr. Dial was elected to the Tyrone Town Council, and in 2011 he was elected Mayor.
Contact
BM Snowden
***@gmail.com
Page Updated Last on: Jul 31, 2018