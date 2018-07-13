News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Entertainment One and The Little Gym Team Up to Offer Peppa Pig-Themed Birthday Parties for a Cause
Immersive Experience Will Inspire Fun and Philanthropy with Peppa Pig's Official Charity Partner, The Muddy Puddles Project
The Little Gym's Peppa Pig party will be "oinktastic"
To introduce kids to the idea of using their birthday as an opportunity to give back, guests are encouraged to donate to The Muddy Puddles Project in lieu of or in addition to a gift for the birthday child. The Little Gym will also contribute to the nonprofit on behalf of every Peppa Pig party booked. Donations can be made at www.TheLittleGym.MuddyPuddlesProject.org.
"We're excited to partner with The Little Gym to include Peppa Pig in their birthday celebrations across the U.S. and Canada," said eOne's Julie Powell Christopher, Vice President of Marketing – North America, Family & Brands. "The special 'Peppa's Muddy Puddles Party' offering allows kids and families to celebrate with their favorite character, while helping The Muddy Puddles Project along the way."
"The Little Gym was founded on the principle of making a positive impact on the lives of children, and by partnering with Peppa Pig and The Muddy Puddles Project, we're strengthening our commitment to making a difference in the world," said Alex Bingham, President and CEO of The Little Gym. "We're thrilled to add Peppa Pig as a new Awesome Birthday Adventure offering. It's an honor to bring kids joy through a unique experience with their favorite brand while showing them the importance of giving back even at a young age."
"Our mission with The Muddy Puddles Project is to celebrate childhood in honor of those kids who can't—and what better way to do so than with a special Peppa Pig birthday party and the chance to help make a positive impact, too?" said Cindy Campbell, Founder of The Muddy Puddles Project.
Birthdays at The Little Gym are designed for children ages 1-12 and include everything needed for a memory-filled day while sparing parents the time-consuming hassles and pressure-filled process of planning a party. The Little Gym provides invitations, themed decorations, cake, food, and engaging curriculum. Led by highly-trained instructors who deliver on the company's promise of Serious Fun, Awesome Birthday Adventures incorporate elements of The Little Gym's "Three-Dimensional Learning" approach: Get Moving!, Brain Boost!, and Citizen Kid. Setup and cleanup for birthday parties are also handled by The Little Gym staff, so parents can have just as much fun as their little ones. "Peppa's Muddy Puddles Party" will cater to preschool-aged children and incorporate Peppa-themed content from the show, including muddy puddle jumping, dancing, playing games, and more.
For more information on The Little Gym, or to find a nearby location, please visit http://www.TheLittleGym.com.
About The Little Gym
The Little Gym is an internationally recognized program that helps children build the developmental skills and confidence needed at each stage of childhood. The very first location was established in 1976 by Robin Wes, an innovative educator with a genuine love for children. The Little Gym International, Inc., headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., was formed in 1992 to franchise The Little Gym concept. Today, The Little Gym International has over 400 locations in 32 countries. For more information, visit The Little Gym at www.TheLittleGym.com.
About Entertainment One
Entertainment One Ltd. (LSE:ETO) is a global independent studio that specializes in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. The Company's diversified expertise spans across film, television and music production and sales, family programming, merchandising and licensing, and digital content. Through its global reach and expansive scale, powered by deep local market knowledge, the Company delivers the best content to the world.
Entertainment One's robust network includes newly-launched MAKEREADY with Brad Weston; content creation venture Amblin Partners with Steven Spielberg, DreamWorks Studios, Participant Media, and Reliance Entertainment;
The Company's rights library is exploited across all media formats and includes more than 80,000 hours of film and television content and approximately 40,000 music tracks.
About The Muddy Puddles Project
The Muddy Puddles Project is a celebration of children and childhood. It was inspired by five-year-old Ty Campbell, a little boy who loved Peppa Pig and dreamed of jumping in muddy puddles when his cancer was cured. The project embodies the act of kids being kids in honor of those who can't.
At its core, The Muddy Puddles Project is a vehicle to remind parents to stop sweating the small stuff; but it is also a fundraising platform for the Ty Louis Campbell (TLC) Foundation in support of childhood cancer research. It is the perfect vehicle to engage children in philanthropy because it encourages them to have fun while doing good. In 2017, The Muddy Puddles Project became the official charity partner of Peppa Pig, enabling the nonprofit to meet more families, far and wide, and raise awareness for childhood cancer. For more information, visit www.muddypuddlesproject.org.
Contact
Amanda Molina
***@konnectagency.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse