New Coloring Book from Tree Tunnel Press: I Love Birds

I Love Birds, An Enchanting Coloring Book
CAPITOLA, Calif.
- June 13, 2018
-- Tree Tunnel Press is pleased to announce the release of their latest publication, I Love Birds, An Enchanting Coloring Book,
by artist Sherry Adler. The book includes twelve beautiful hand-drawn illustrations of birds in naturalistic, fairy tale, and vintage-inspired settings. A list of the birds depicted is provided, including the dark-eyed junco, mockingbird, song sparrow, and tufted titmouse. The book is suitable for colored pencils, some markers, and moist brush for dissolving watercolor pencils. The images are printed on one side only, and the inside pages are printed on 80# 100% premium recycled paper from sustainably managed forests. The binding allows pages to open flat for ease of coloring. The book includes two pages of tips and suggestions for coloring and shading birds, and also a bonus page of bookmarks. The size of the book is 8 ½ X 11 inches. I Love Birds
is an adult coloring book, yet older children and teens will also enjoy coloring the designs. A page-through video on the Tree Tunnel Press's website shows all the illustrations: www.treetunnelpress.com
. I Love Birds
received a rave review from The Coloring Club: "This is a charming book! I found the pictures easy to color, with just the right amount of detail, and scenes that are whimsical, enchanting, and fun. This would be a great book for bird lovers, a gift for a friend, and I would even recommend it would be excellent for kids." The full review may be found on The Coloring Club Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/
thecoloringclub/
posts/2151909718363683.
Artist Sherry Adler says that the inspiration for the book came from birdwatching in the beautiful Monterey Peninsula of California. Her cover art for Tree Tunnel Press title Wyndano's Cloak
won the 2010 National Indie Excellence Awards in Children's Cover Design. Adler plans to provide coloring demonstrations for I Love Birds
on the Tree Tunnel Press blog (www.treetunnelpress.com/blog
), and also will post photographs and videos of birds there. Tree Tunnel Press posts videos of birds, including many depicted in the coloring book, on their YouTube channel: https://tinyurl.com/
yb6ktc7u.
Tree Tunnel Press, a multi-award-
winning publisher, creates fiction and nonfiction books that empower, give hope, and inspire. Information about rights or permission may be found on their website, www.treetunnelpress.com.I Love Birds, An Enchanting Coloring Book
is currently available in the United States and may be purchased at www.treetunnelpress.com or the artist's Etsy store, TheColoringCottage:
hhttps://www.etsy.com/
listing/612436405/
i-love-birds-
an-enchanting-
coloring-book?
ref=shop_home_
active_1 (https://tinyurl.com/
y9w2rmbc).