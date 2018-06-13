Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes All City Insurance as a New Gold Member

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes All City Insurance as a Gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as All City Insurance will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral." saysSince mid 90's ACI is representing the interest of businesses, associations and families offering a wide range of insurance products and services. ACI is an independent insurance agency representing many of the world's finest insurance companies and brokers. Our uncompromised commitment to our clients is reflected by the quality of our staff, and our ability to effectively respond to the particular needs of our clients.ACI provides quality products and excels in client service while maintaining the highest level of integrity.Our primary objectives are to provide the most effective insurance coverage and management services possible; provide successful client support; provide strategies to meet changing business and insurance trends and continually review client's needs; and provide the highest level of customer service.www.allcityins.comThe Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.