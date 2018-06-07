 
News By Tag
* Pet Candles
* Superzoo
* Pet Lover Gifts
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Pets
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Las Vegas
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
13121110987


One Fur All Launching New Pet House Candle Line at SuperZoo

One Fur All launching Pet House Sentiments Candles at this year's SuperZoo on June 25 – 27 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas – Booth #1549
 
 
One Fur All Pet House Candles - Sentiments Collection
One Fur All Pet House Candles - Sentiments Collection
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Pet Candles
* Superzoo
* Pet Lover Gifts

Industry:
* Pets

Location:
* Las Vegas - Nevada - US

Subject:
* Events

LAS VEGAS - June 12, 2018 - PRLog -- Best known for their made in the USA, 100% Natural Soy Pet House Candles, One Fur All is excited to bring their unique candle line to this year's premier pet industry tradeshow, SuperZoo. Located at booth #1549, One Fur All will be showcasing their newest creation, Pet House Sentiments Candles: an ideal gift for pet lovers everywhere! Be sure to stop by their booth to view their entire pet-friendly line of air care products that make homes and cars smell great.
We all have pet-loving friends and family members. Finding the right gift for them can sometimes be a challenge. With four inspirational quotes in four beautiful fragrances, Pet House Sentiment Candles are the perfect gift for any pet parent since they express so perfectly the feelings that we have for our four-legged companions.

These long-lasting Sentiments Candles contain the same formula as their award-winning Pet House Candles, so they will keep pet-loving homes smelling fresh and clean. In addition, similar to all One Fur All products, Pet House Sentiment Candles are attractive and packaged to appeal to any pet lover and home décor. They're also hand poured in the USA with 100% natural, dye-free soy wax and 100% cotton wicks.

Retailing for $21.95, each Pet House Sentiments candle features a unique fragrance along with a pet-related quote:
 Lemon Verbena – Pets leave paw prints on your heart
 Lavender Vanilla – Love is a four-legged word
 Ocean Breeze – Rescued is my favorite breed
 Jasmine Lily – A house is not a home without pets

"When we created the Pet House Sentiments collection, it was our goal to design a vibrant appeal along with using unique scents and words that speak to every pet owners' heart," expresses David Neuwirth, Founder of One Fur All, "We feel we accomplished this goal and we are very excited to share this special candle line along with all of our other products with attendees of this year's SuperZoo!"

With various pet odor elimination products available on the market, it can be difficult for a consumer to determine which products are safe and effective. Many products don't work well or may contain toxic ingredients; however, One Fur All has created a unique line of candles, wax melts, room freshening sprays and car fresheners that contain an effective odor neutralizer to create the freshest environment. All Pet House products are 100% non-toxic, allergen-free and made in the USA. Pet House products are available in over 1,000 retail stores, on-line and on Amazon. Learn more at: https://www.onefurallpets.com/.
Use hashtag #SZ18 when sharing information about One Fur All for this year's upcoming SuperZoo pet product extravaganza!

Connect Socially:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OneFurAll.
Twitter: @OneFurAllPets
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/onefurall/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/onefurallpets/.
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XscxXf0E3Pc&feature=youtu.be



Contact
Dana Humphrey
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Whitegate PR INC
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Pet Candles, Superzoo, Pet Lover Gifts
Industry:Pets
Location:Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Whitegate PR News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Jun 12, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share