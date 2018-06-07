News By Tag
One Fur All Launching New Pet House Candle Line at SuperZoo
One Fur All launching Pet House Sentiments Candles at this year's SuperZoo on June 25 – 27 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas – Booth #1549
We all have pet-loving friends and family members. Finding the right gift for them can sometimes be a challenge. With four inspirational quotes in four beautiful fragrances, Pet House Sentiment Candles are the perfect gift for any pet parent since they express so perfectly the feelings that we have for our four-legged companions.
These long-lasting Sentiments Candles contain the same formula as their award-winning Pet House Candles, so they will keep pet-loving homes smelling fresh and clean. In addition, similar to all One Fur All products, Pet House Sentiment Candles are attractive and packaged to appeal to any pet lover and home décor. They're also hand poured in the USA with 100% natural, dye-free soy wax and 100% cotton wicks.
Retailing for $21.95, each Pet House Sentiments candle features a unique fragrance along with a pet-related quote:
Lemon Verbena – Pets leave paw prints on your heart
Lavender Vanilla – Love is a four-legged word
Ocean Breeze – Rescued is my favorite breed
Jasmine Lily – A house is not a home without pets
"When we created the Pet House Sentiments collection, it was our goal to design a vibrant appeal along with using unique scents and words that speak to every pet owners' heart," expresses David Neuwirth, Founder of One Fur All, "We feel we accomplished this goal and we are very excited to share this special candle line along with all of our other products with attendees of this year's SuperZoo!"
