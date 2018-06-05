 
Industry News





Palm Beach Tech Biz Expo West Palm Beach, FL

Showcase your business to hundreds at the Palm Beach Tech Biz Expo at the Hilton Palm Beach Airport Hotel August 20th
 
 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - June 10, 2018 - PRLog -- Be a part of The Palm Beach Tech Biz Expo and discover new technologies, great products, innovative and emerging
South Florida based tech companies…Software, Hardware, Developers, Business Phone Service, Internet, IT, Web Services,
Banking, Printing, Branding, Marketing Services, Accounting, Insurance & More

Monday, August 20th
1:00pm – 8:00pm

Palm Beach Hilton Palm Beach Airport
IN WEST PALM BEACH
150 Australian Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33406
 I-95 & Southern Blvd. | Majestic Ballroom - 10,000 sq.ft. of Exhibitor Space

One Big Show... One Day
Leading global technology companies showcase hardware, software, service, security and cloud solutions directly to business decision makers from companies of every size and across every industry

To Become an Exhibitor and Showcase your business, products and services
Exhibitor Spaces and Sponsorships starting at $199 & up.
To sign up your business for a sponsor table, go to: http://www.biztobiznetworking.com

For over 25 years Biz to Biz Networking has been bringing local businesses together in the South Florida area. With this user friendly method of marketing, Biz to Biz Networking has successfully brought a cost effective business expo to the South Florida market.  You won't want to miss out on this excellent opportunity to reach hundreds of potential customers.

Contact
Harry Baum
Biz To Biz Networking
***@biztobiznetworking.com
Source:
Email:***@biztobiznetworking.com Email Verified
Tags:Business Tech, Tradeexpos, Business Expo
Industry:Technology
Location:West Palm Beach - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
