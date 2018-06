Palm Beach Tech Biz Expo West Palm Beach, FL

Showcase your business to hundreds at the Palm Beach Tech Biz Expo at the Hilton Palm Beach Airport Hotel August 20th

-- Be a part of The Palm Beach Tech Biz Expo and discover new technologies, great products, innovative and emergingSouth Florida based tech companies…Software, Hardware, Developers, Business Phone Service, Internet, IT, Web Services,Banking, Printing, Branding, Marketing Services, Accounting, Insurance & MoreIN WEST PALM BEACH150 Australian Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33406I-95 & Southern Blvd.Leading global technology companies showcase hardware, software, service, security and cloud solutions directly to business decision makers from companies of every size and across every industryTo Become an Exhibitor and Showcase your business, products and servicesExhibitor Spaces and Sponsorships starting at $199 & up.To sign up your business for a sponsor table, go to: http://www.biztobiznetworking.com For over 25 years Biz to Biz Networking has been bringing local businesses together in the South Florida area. With this user friendly method of marketing, Biz to Biz Networking has successfully brought a cost effective business expo to the South Florida market. You won't want to miss out on this excellent opportunity to reach hundreds of potential customers.