Go4Me to Launch New Home Delivery Service in Devon and Cornwall
That's right! Residents and holidaymakers in and around the towns of Cornwall and Devon will soon be able to take advantage of Go4Me's fast food and grocery delivery services at the touch of a button or the tap of an app.
This means that soon, holiday makers in Newquay can get their groceries delivered to their caravan or tent, a family in Bodmin can get a chicken bucket meal delivered to their door or, if you've bought an item from a local ads newspaper or group, Go4Me will fetch the item from the seller and deliver to you the same day, often within 90 minutes or less!
Go4Me started up in 2017 as a local delivery service in Bristol, focussing on the city's suburbs unlike other delivery companies who stick to a 3 mile radius around city centres. Since then the service has proved to be extremely popular and the company has been expanding its coverage to other UK cities whilst creating job opportunities for would-be courier and delivery drivers.
If you are interested in becoming a delivery partner with Go4Me you can apply via their website http://www.Go4Me.co.uk
Go4Me is expected to launch their delivery services in Devon and Cornwall in time for the 2018 Summer holidays.
Page Updated Last on: Jun 09, 2018