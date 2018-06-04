News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
QA Mentor to Offer Game Testing Service
QA Mentor has announced it will offer software testing and quality assurance services for the gaming industry.
"The gaming industry has changed drastically over the years. The competition is vicious and to survive in the gaming industry, you have to assure that you launch a bug free game as well as meetingthe taste of today's audience. Our best software testing and quality assurance services will test each small to big aspect of the game and provide valuable suggestions along with the identified bugs. Our test reports will give a clear path to the game developers to resolve the issues and improve quality of the game.", shared Ruslan Desyatnikov, Founder & CEO, QA Mentor, Inc.
According to the shared details the company has a team of experienced and highly skilled software testing engineers. The team has years of experience and specializes in game testing. Furthermore, the company has a fully equipped testing lab to test a variety of games. The software testing and QA experts of the company use highly meticulous approach and advanced game testing tools to identify all possible bugs as well as improvement areas. The round the clock service of the game testing team of QA Mentor will make the journey of bug identification and fixes seamless. The software testing experts of QA Mentor will go hand in hand with the client company to provide all required support.
The company will offer thorough game testing services for different types of game such as,
· Game applications for mobile devices
· Computer games
· Social media games such as, Facebook games
· Console games such as Xbox, Nintendo, Wii, PlayStation, etc.
· And more
According to the shared details the offered game testing service will include an umbrella of software testing services. Key software testing services for the gaming industry are listed below:
· Performance testing
· Individual module testing
· Portability testing
· Integration system testing
· Game functionality testing
· Compatibility testing
· Compliance testing
· Regression testing
· And more
The company will also offer localization and globalization testing service based on the nature of the game.
"We have been offering software testing and quality assurance services to the gaming industry. We have hands on skills in game app testing as well as native game testing. We can help companies develop a game, which actually wins hearts with our experience in the industry. Our professional approach and client centric services has benefited many companies worldwide and we are looking forward to benefit more companies.", shared CEO of the company.
About QA Mentor
It is a top QA Company that offers an extensive range of software testing and quality assurance services to different industries. The gaming industry is one of the industries that can get benefited with the best software testing services of the company. To explore more details about the Game Testing Services offered by the company, please visit http://www.qamentor.com/
Contact
QA Mentor Inc
***@qamentor.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse