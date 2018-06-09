 
Industry News





June 2018
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
10987654


Legends Of The Game 4th Edition Concert

Legends Of The Game 4 Edition concert starring Scarface, Spice 1, Bustdown, Ghetto Twiinz, Ms. Tee and Skip from UTP. June 15 @ The Howlin Wolf for more info call (504) 300-3374 or (504) 610-5077. This is a Joe Blakk Productions
 
 
LEGENDS OF GAME 4 POSTER
LEGENDS OF GAME 4 POSTER
 
NEW ORLEANS - June 9, 2018 - PRLog -- 2 many times with let people tell us who our legends are, or wait until outsiders take it and spoon feed it back to us before we really appreciate, Nice for What. Legends Of The Game, June 15th @ The Howlin Wolf..Come enjoy A nite filled with local and worldwide hip hop legends, brought to you by our own local legend..Mr.CHP  ~Joe Blakk ~ a.k.a Mr. " it aint where ya from"... so yall come on out and have some fun, all while supporting our own!! if we don't do it who's gonna do it then!!!


A LITTLE HISTORY:

Southern hip hop, also known as Southern rap, South Coast hip hop, or Dirty South, is a blanket term for a regional genre of American hip hop music that emerged in the Southern United States, especially in Atlanta, New Orleans, Houston, Memphis, and Miami — the five of which constitute the "Southern Network" in rap music.

The music was a reaction to the 1980s flow of hip hop culture from New York City and the Los Angeles area and can be considered a third major American hip hop genre, after East Coast hip hop and West Coast hip hop. Many early Southern rap artists released their music independently or on mixtapes after encountering difficulty securing record-label contracts in the 1990s.[6] By the early 2000s, many Southern artists had attained national success, and as the decade went on, both mainstream and underground varieties of Southern hip-hop became among the most popular and influential of the entire genre.

TICKETS FOR LEGENDS OF THE GAME 4
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/legends-of-the-game-4th-edit...


LEGENDS OF THE GAME 4 PROMO (L.O.T.G. 3rd Edition HIGHLIGHTS!)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kWHKEH_tMoE



Media Contact
Joseph Francois
* Joe Blakk Productions
***@gmail.com
(504) 610-5077
Source:Legends Of The Game
Email:***@gmail.com
Page Updated Last on: Jun 09, 2018
