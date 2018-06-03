News By Tag
OnlineSafetyDepot.com now works directly with Buckeye Fire Equipment Co
OnlineSafetyDepot.com now works directly with Buckeye Fire Equipment Co. to provide an expanded and growing line of highest quality portable, wheeled, and offshore fire extinguishers at reduced prices to our valued customers.
Buckeye Fire Equipment Company is one of most recognized and trusted brands in the fire safety industry. Because of its ability to consistently develop and manufacture high quality fire safety products that meet customer needs and regulatory requirements, and because of its focus on customer satisfaction through effective application of their quality management system, Buckeye has earned the prestigious ISO 9001-2008 Quality Certification.
Buckeye Fire Equipment Company manufactures all its products in the U.S.A. They mill and blend their own chemical agents, machine the component parts, assemble and then test their units to the highest quality standards.
To see the new prices offered by http://OnlineSafetyDepot.com please visit our Wheeled Fire Extinguisher product page: https://onlinesafetydepot.com/
