TINY FIGHTER - Artists To Watch At Big Fuss Records

Big Fuss Records delivers the best new Artists To Watch. Tiny Fighter was selected for their single "New Century".
 
 
CAMPBELL, Calif. - June 4, 2018 - PRLog -- Tiny Fighter are an indie-pop duo from Stockholm featuring Therese Karlsson and Tim Spelman. The pair was recently selected at Big Fuss Records as Artists To Watch in 2018.

Therese and Tim came together via some rather fortunate semi-random sampling (i.e. internet band forum) and quickly realized Tim was good at starting songs and Therese excelled at finishing them.

In 2017 the pair met in person in Stockholm and quickly built a strong live reputation for mixing catchy indie-pop with darker themes and arrangements. Recently recording in Los Angeles and Stockholm with Daniel Rejmer (Ben Frost, Foals, Girls Names), the duo has extended on the more melodic moments from their previous work with bands such as Fire to the Stars and Mid-State Orange.

In their short time together Tiny Fighter has been featured in the Huff Post, Essentially Pop, The Revue and KLATBLUT.  Their single 'New Century' describes the tension many experience between unfulfilled desire and resigning to one's fate with a drive to take control of one's destiny and make a difference.

The title, 'New Century' is meant to suggest reinvention, a personal reinvention – which whilst desirable is not always an easy or straightforward thing to do.

Accompanying the single is award winning directors Kyle V James &Mallori Taylor's incredible video, short entirely on a 360-degree camera (https://youtu.be/CUWj7mmRmjY). The video extends on the lyrical theme of reinvention, using the 360-degree camera to distort or reimagine a range of natural and urban landscapes into dream-like exaggerations of their original selves: oceans turn to globes, whole forests morph into a single dandelion as a metaphor for the internal personal changes the song's main protagonist so desires, but can't quite seem to obtain. By pairing the music with such wild distortions of the everyday objects and landscapes the viewer is encouraged to look at their own everyday life in a different light and from a different angle – the truth may be right there in front of you, you just need to be more flexible with your interpretation.

For fans of Ingrid Michaelson, Feist, the XX and Metric.

Learn more at https://www.bigfussrecords.com/artists-watch-2018

https://twitter.com/TinyFighterz (https://twitter.com/TinyFighterz)

https://www.instagram.com/tinyfighterz (https://www.instagram.com/tinyfighterz)

https://www.facebook.com/tinyfighterz/ (https://www.facebook.com/tinyfighterz/)

https://soundcloud.com/tinyfighter

