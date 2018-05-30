News By Tag
TINY FIGHTER - Artists To Watch At Big Fuss Records
Big Fuss Records delivers the best new Artists To Watch. Tiny Fighter was selected for their single "New Century".
Therese and Tim came together via some rather fortunate semi-random sampling (i.e. internet band forum) and quickly realized Tim was good at starting songs and Therese excelled at finishing them.
In 2017 the pair met in person in Stockholm and quickly built a strong live reputation for mixing catchy indie-pop with darker themes and arrangements. Recently recording in Los Angeles and Stockholm with Daniel Rejmer (Ben Frost, Foals, Girls Names), the duo has extended on the more melodic moments from their previous work with bands such as Fire to the Stars and Mid-State Orange.
In their short time together Tiny Fighter has been featured in the Huff Post, Essentially Pop, The Revue and KLATBLUT. Their single 'New Century' describes the tension many experience between unfulfilled desire and resigning to one's fate with a drive to take control of one's destiny and make a difference.
The title, 'New Century' is meant to suggest reinvention, a personal reinvention – which whilst desirable is not always an easy or straightforward thing to do.
Accompanying the single is award winning directors Kyle V James &Mallori Taylor's incredible video, short entirely on a 360-degree camera
For fans of Ingrid Michaelson, Feist, the XX and Metric.
