News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Local Leader Selected for Cobb Citizens Government Academy
Herschel E. Chalk III Joins Inaugural Class to Increase Knowledge of County Operations
Cobb 101 Citizens Government Academy is a 10-week course that kicked off in April and will run through June at various government buildings around the county. Chalk joins a group of only 45 Cobb County residents and business owners selected for the first session of the course.
Through the program, participants will learn about vital community services including zoning, planning, finance, court systems, parks and recreation and public safety. Each week, a different topic will be covered through interactive presentations, site visits and class meetings with government officials.
The goal is for participants to gain a better understanding of the relationships among residents and county government officials as well as the process of deciding why and how government projects are implemented and services are provided and the ways various projects support goals and objectives of the county. They will also learn about the county budgeting process and the roles and functions of various county departments.
"As a committed public servant, it is a real privilege for me to participate in this incredible program," Chalk said. "I've already learned so many important things about how our county government operates and look forward to learning more. I can't wait to take these lessons back to the community so I can be an even better contributor to my fellow residents in Cobb County."
For more information about the Cobb 101 Citizens Government Academy, go to https://cobbcounty.org/
About Herschel E. Chalk III
Herschel E. Chalk III is an internationally recognized influencer in the areas of personal branding, leadership development, marketing campaigns, organizational expansion and corporate launch strategies. An entrepreneur who bridges many disciplines, he acts as a coach and consultant to organizations and small businesses and educates future entrepreneurs as a frequent guest lecturer at UC Clermont College and Great Oaks Career Campuses. He is a speaker, blogger and columnist with El Sol De Ohio newspaper. An active Kiwanian, Chalk has been honored with the Gift of Kiwanis Award, the Walter Zeller Fellowship and the George Hixon Fellowship.
Chalk is the CEO of Niche Marketing Strategies, a boutique marketing firm specializing in developing dynamic and impactful marketing strategies and solutions for a range of companies and industries including entrepreneurs, small businesses and start-up companies. Learn more about Niche Marketing Strategies at http://nmstrategies.com.
Media Contact
Niche Marketing Strategies
***@nmstrategies.com
678-379-3567
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse