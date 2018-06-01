 
Industry News





June 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
21
May 2018
3130292827

Self-Publishing Course for Opens to Adventure Travel Writers

 
 
Fun with Carla King, Adventure Travel Author and Self-Publishing Expert
Fun with Carla King, Adventure Travel Author and Self-Publishing Expert
 
SAN DIEGO - June 1, 2018 - PRLog -- If you're an adventure traveler interested in learning how to self-publish, check this out. On June 4, 2018, enrollment will open for a special Self-Publishing Boot Camp online course bundle.

SIX COURSES are included in the bundle. Combined, they provide you with step-by-step instruction and guidance on the self-publishing journey from the book idea phase to book launch. The courses are:

1. The Self-Publishing Freedom Course
2. Set Up Your Publishing Business
3. Design and Format Your Book
4. Distribute Your Book to Stores and Online Retailers
5. Getting the Word Out with Public Relations and Marketing
6. Sell Your Book Direct for More Profit

BONUSES for the adventure travel community include:

• An additional course on travel writing
• Membership in an ADV Author mastermind group
• $50 off the current price for the bundle

If you enroll before MIDNIGHT PST on JUNE 9th 2018, you'll get another bonus: an hour-long one-on-one consult to kick your book project into gear.

Budding and experienced authors who join the online program will benefit from personal access to King with regular office hours and a private Facebook group, and will enjoy lifetime access to the courses. Also included are her Consumer's Guide for Self-Publishers ebook and her 344-page Self-Publishing Boot Camp Guide for Authors, 4th edition in print and digital formats.

"It's a way for me to give back to my favorite community," says King. "I know so many travelers with blogs and articles that want to be turned into books. I hope this offer will help them to get motivated, get writing, and get published."

Enrollment opens June 4, 2018 at SelfPubBootCamp.com/ADVauthors (http://selfpubbootcamp.com/ADVauthors).

CARLA KING is best known in the adventure community for her blogs and books chronicling her world travels riding unreliable, indigenous motorcycles. She started self-publishing in 1995, is one of the world's first travel bloggers, and a founding advisor for the Ted Simon Foundation (Jupiter's Travelers). King teaches writing, self-publishing, social media, and website development at events including Overland Expo, Horizons Unlimited, the San Francisco Writers Conference, and the BookBaby Independent Authors Conference. She founded the Self-Pub Boot Camp program of books, workshops, and courses in 2005.

