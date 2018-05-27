News By Tag
Jacksonville's Only Cable Docuseries, Life and Grind" to Release Fifth Season on CW 17 This Fall
The Life and Grind Series will be releasing the next installment marking it's 5th season on air in Jacksonville. Life and Grind Duval will premiere a brand new cast with a rebranded image.
Life and Grind Duval introduces a brand new cast which will include: William Boston of William Boston Apparel, National spoke word artist Odd Rod, I Heart Radio DJ and on air personality DJ Wiz Kidd, Stand Up Comedian Shay Clemons, Nod Ross of Lil Duval's Rich Broke Ent and more. For full cast details, visit https://www.lifeandgrindseries.com/
In it's 5th season, Life and Grind will transition from a cable reality series to a more documentary style format featuring "behind the scenes" footage and interviews.
Life and Grind Duval will air this fall. For additional information, visit http://www.lifeandgrindseries.com or email Tabitha Higgs (Executive Producer) at thiggs@lifeandgrindseries.com.
For press related inquires, email media@lifeandfrindseries.com
About Life and Grind Duval
Life & Grind was created and produced by Jacksonville-
Life and Grind Duval captures the essence of local natives and delivers a compelling mix of their personal and professional lives . In its 5th season, L&G
will be changing the current format, featuring more "behind the scenes" footage and confessional style interviews.
Life and Grind Series Media
media@lifeandgrindseries.com
