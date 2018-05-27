 
Jacksonville's Only Cable Docuseries, Life and Grind" to Release Fifth Season on CW 17 This Fall

The Life and Grind Series will be releasing the next installment marking it's 5th season on air in Jacksonville. Life and Grind Duval will premiere a brand new cast with a rebranded image.
 
 
Life and Grind Duval
Life and Grind Duval
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - June 1, 2018 - PRLog -- Since 2014, , Life and Grind Duval has artistically painted a picture of hustle and grind in the Jacksonville area. The Life and Grind series was created by Dez Nado, artist and entrepreneur, born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida. Life and Grind follows the lives of artists, entrepreneurs and influencers in Jacksonville and Atlanta.

Life and Grind Duval introduces a brand new cast which will include: William Boston of William Boston Apparel, National spoke word artist Odd Rod, I Heart Radio DJ and on air personality DJ Wiz Kidd, Stand Up Comedian Shay Clemons, Nod Ross of Lil Duval's Rich Broke Ent and more. For full cast details, visit https://www.lifeandgrindseries.com/season-5-cast.html.
In it's 5th season, Life and Grind will  transition from a cable reality series to a more documentary style format featuring "behind the scenes" footage and interviews.

Life and Grind Duval will air this fall. For additional information, visit http://www.lifeandgrindseries.com or email Tabitha Higgs (Executive Producer) at thiggs@lifeandgrindseries.com.

For press related inquires, email media@lifeandfrindseries.com

About Life and Grind Duval

Life & Grind was created and produced by Jacksonville-based hip hop artist and music producer Dez Nado. The Life and Grind Series  highlights the journey of artists, entertainers, and entrepreneurs. Launched in 2014, Life and Grind has released 4 seasons on CW17 and Bounce TV.

Life and Grind Duval captures the essence of local natives and delivers a compelling mix of their personal and professional lives . In its 5th season, L&G
will be changing the current format, featuring more "behind the scenes" footage and confessional style interviews.

Media Contact
Life and Grind Series Media
media@lifeandgrindseries.com
Source:
Email:***@lifeandgrindseries.com Email Verified
Tags:Tv Show, Jacksonville, Reality Tv
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Jacksonville - Florida - United States
Subject:Features
