Jacksonville's Only Cable Docuseries, Life and Grind" to Release Fifth Season on CW 17 This Fall

The Life and Grind Series will be releasing the next installment marking it's 5th season on air in Jacksonville. Life and Grind Duval will premiere a brand new cast with a rebranded image.

Life and Grind Duval

Media Contact

Life and Grind Series Media

media@lifeandgrindseries.com Life and Grind Series Media

End

-- Since 2014, , Life and Grind Duval has artistically painted a picture of hustle and grind in the Jacksonville area. The Life and Grind series was created by Dez Nado, artist and entrepreneur, born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida. Life and Grind follows the lives of artists, entrepreneurs and influencers in Jacksonville and Atlanta.Life and Grind Duval introduces a brand new cast which will include: William Boston of William Boston Apparel, National spoke word artist Odd Rod, I Heart Radio DJ and on air personality DJ Wiz Kidd, Stand Up Comedian Shay Clemons, Nod Ross of Lil Duval's Rich Broke Ent and more. For full cast details, visit https://www.lifeandgrindseries.com/season-5-cast.html.In it's 5th season, Life and Grind will transition from a cable reality series to a more documentary style format featuring "behind the scenes" footage and interviews.Life & Grind was created and produced by Jacksonville-based hip hop artist and music producer Dez Nado. The Life and Grind Series highlights the journey of artists, entertainers, and entrepreneurs. Launched in 2014, Life and Grind has released 4 seasons on CW17 and Bounce TV.Life and Grind Duval captures the essence of local natives and delivers a compelling mix of their personal and professional lives . In its 5th season, L&Gwill be changing the current format, featuring more "behind the scenes" footage and confessional style interviews.