{9} The Gallery Presents FLOWERCHILD: The Work of Matthew Goodall & Ariana Enriquez
Artists Explore Botanical Imagery through Watercolors and Oils
Hailing from Flint, Michigan, Matthew Goodall graduated with an art degree from Central Michigan University. An accomplished watercolorist and sketch artist, the now Arizona-based artists focuses on depicting the human form using botanical imagery. As Goodall elaborates, "This series of paintings focuses on my ceaseless interest in depicting the human form through the combination of portraiture and flower structures. Each work looks to create visual interest for the viewer through the unique shapes, expressive forms, and vibrant color contained in each composition."
"My work explores compositional relationships created through combination of the human figure with color structures. By combining these forms, I strive to create layers of interest and beauty that captures the attention of the viewer on a subconscious level."
Ariana Enriquez documents the ephemeral experiences of Arizona's landscapes through painting. "Throughout history, symbols and cultural meanings have been placed upon elements of nature. Depicting botanical imagery as metaphors for familial and intimate relationships allow me to share my story. Rendered flowers and birds become agents of my identity. While the regenerative characteristics of nature offer me tranquility and comfort, I am consistently reminded that there is always much beauty to see in the world should you pay attention."
Enriquez is a graduate of Arizona State University. In 2016, she earned concurrent degrees in Painting (BFA) and Art History (BA). As an undergraduate, Enriquez worked at the ASU Art Museum under the Curator of Education where she helped plan and develop family programs while serving as a docent to a range of museum visitors, from preschoolers to the University's group of trusted donors. Currently the Assistant Registrar at the ASU Art Museum, she helps to manage the Museum's collection of over 12,000 objects. Enriquez is an alumna of the Smithsonian Latino Center Young Ambassador's Program, nationally recognized for fostering the next generation of Latino leaders in the arts, sciences and humanities.
{9} The Gallery is a contemporary art gallery located in Phoenix's Historic Grand Avenue District. Founded in 2012, the gallery is committed to showing local, national, and international artists of the highest quality. {9} also incorporates music, poetry, dance, workshops and yoga to create an overall creative environment for self-expression in the downtown Phoenix area. The gallery is open Fridays and Saturdays from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM and by appointment by calling (480) 454-5929.
For more information on {9} The Gallery, please visit our website at http://www.9thegallery.com or contact Carrie Beth McGarry at (480) 454-5929 or by email at cb@9thegallery.com.
