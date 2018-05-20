Transaction Announcement - Residential Cleaning Industry

Business Broker, Gary Goldwasser, of Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain Closes A Transaction in the Residential Cleaning Industry

Transworld - Rocky Mountain Has a Trade in Residential Cleaning

Contact

Marketing Manager

***@tworlddenver.com Marketing Manager

End

--(www.tworlddenver.com), a leading business brokerage firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that a local residential cleaning company traded hands with the support of Gary Goldwasser."Since the economy is doing so well in Denver, I knew this business could be a great opportunity for a buyer. Especially considering the high level of disposable income many of the professionals of Denver have developed," says Gary Goldwasser, a Business Broker with Transworld.This residential cleaning company has been in conducting business in the industry for more than 19 years. They pride themselves on being honest and provide high quality cleaning services to their clientele. The new owner is ready to take over the company and allow the seller to enjoy retirement.Transworld is the top business brokerage firm in Colorado. Their team of business brokers has the highest number and the widest range of business listings for sale, inclusive of 150+ listings annually. Transworld's service area covers the Denver Metro, Golden, Boulder and the Rocky Mountain Region. They assist visionary entrepreneurs in buying a business or selling a business in Colorado, specializing in helping family-owned and closely held businesses with their strategic plans for the future.For more information please visit www.tworldenver.com!