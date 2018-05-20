News By Tag
UltraFlex demonstrates the use of temperature control in Induction Heating
This demonstration proved the efficient usage of induction heating and temperature control, for the customers' most demanding applications
The object of the heating test was a magnetic stainless steel surgical instrument tube, for the top knurled section of which steady temperature of 93°C (200°F) had to be achieved and maintained. The induction heating was done using UltraFlex 5-15 kW Induction heating equipment from the UltraHeat W series and an HS-8 heat Station. To control and maintain the temperature, a dual temperature pyrometer was sighted on the stainless steel tube, focusing on the top section of the tube.
With an emissivity set on the controller to 0.6 for bright stainless steel, and power limited to 10 kW to avoid exceeding the target temperature, the temperature controller successfully achieved the target temperature for the top section of the surgical instrument tube within only 2 seconds and then maintained it until the tests finished.
This demonstration clearly proved the possible usage of induction heating and temperature control, for the customers' most demanding applications. In addition, UltraFlex systems are fully flexible and ready to be easily integrated into manual assembly processes, or incorporated into a fully automated production line. UltraFlex solutions include standard induction heating systems or complete turnkey systems.
About UltraFlex Power Technologies:
UltraFlex Power Technologies (ultraflexpower.com) offers the most advanced and innovative digitally controlled induction heating technology in the industry. Its compact modular and flexible systems are suitable for a wide variety of induction heating, casting and melting applications.
