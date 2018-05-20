 
News By Tag
* Induction Heating
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Industrial
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
26252423222120

UltraFlex demonstrates the use of temperature control in Induction Heating

This demonstration proved the efficient usage of induction heating and temperature control, for the customers' most demanding applications
 
 
use-of-temperature-control-UltraFlex-induction
use-of-temperature-control-UltraFlex-induction
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Induction Heating

Industry:
Industrial

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Reports

NEW YORK - May 25, 2018 - PRLog -- UltraFlex Power Technologies - provider of the most advanced digitally-controlled induction heating solutions in the industry - has recently demonstrated the successful usage of temperature control in induction heating.

The object of the heating test was a magnetic stainless steel surgical instrument tube, for the top knurled section of which steady temperature of 93°C (200°F) had to be achieved and maintained. The induction heating was done using UltraFlex 5-15 kW Induction heating equipment from the UltraHeat W series and an HS-8 heat Station. To control and maintain the temperature, a dual temperature pyrometer was sighted on the stainless steel tube, focusing on the top section of the tube.

With an emissivity set on the controller to 0.6 for bright stainless steel, and power limited to 10 kW to avoid exceeding the target temperature, the temperature controller successfully achieved the target temperature for the top section of the surgical instrument tube within only 2 seconds and then maintained it until the tests finished.

This demonstration clearly proved the possible usage of induction heating and temperature control, for the customers' most demanding applications. In addition, UltraFlex systems are fully flexible and ready to be easily integrated into manual assembly processes, or incorporated into a fully automated production line. UltraFlex solutions include standard induction heating systems or complete turnkey systems.

About UltraFlex Power Technologies:

UltraFlex Power Technologies (ultraflexpower.com) offers the most advanced and innovative digitally controlled induction heating technology in the industry. Its compact modular and flexible systems are suitable for a wide variety of induction heating, casting and melting applications.

Contact
UltraFlex Power Technologies
***@ultraflexpower.com
End
Source:
Email:***@ultraflexpower.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
UltraFlex Power Technologies PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

May 25, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share