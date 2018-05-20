 
News By Tag
* Vfive Elysium
* Vfive Elysium Trivandrum
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Trivandrum
  Kerala
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
26252423222120


Vfive Homes adds a new residential project VFive Elysium in Trivandrum

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Vfive Elysium
* Vfive Elysium Trivandrum

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Trivandrum - Kerala - India

Subject:
* Projects

TRIVANDRUM, India - May 25, 2018 - PRLog -- Vfive Homes, one of the leading property builders in India, has announced the expansion of its residential projects VFive Elysium in Trivandrum, Kerela. The residential complex is urbanised as a contemporary housing development with all the modern facilities. The property is located near Technopark Phase III in Trivandrum and is very well-connected to the various key areas of the city.

The property is spread over 1.25 acres of land consisting of 2 towers. The complex is made up of aesthetically developed 2 BHK and 3 BHK flats. The 2BHK apartments are stylishly planned in an area varying from 1105 sq.ft. to 1155 sq.ft. and are priced between INR 44.20 lakhs to 46.20 lakhs, while the 3 BHK flats are available in the sizes between 1490 sq.ft. to 1550 sq.ft and the price for these apartments starts from INR 59.60 lakhs to 62 lakhs. VFive Elysium price are likely to increase very soon so the homebuyers can book their property now.

VFive Elysium Trivandrum provides all the requirements essential for a good living. The apartments are spacious and are a great blend of style and class. The houses feature all the key amenities including swimming pool, children's play area, modern gymnasium, landscape garden, jogger's park, WiFi connectivity, car parking and many more. The residents will also receive 24 hours power supply, water supply and security services. The classy architecture of the flats has been designed by an expert team of the developers to give a superb living experience to the dwellers.

The property is at close proximity to the major city areas and places of entertainment. Shopping malls, schools, hospital, banks, restaurants and multiplexes are located close to the complex. The township is just 10 kms from the international airport.

About Vfive Homes

Vfive Homes is one of the fastest growing real estate developers in Kerela. The housing developer till now has launched many residential projects in the state. The organisation is dedicated to give homebuyers a superior experience through quality development and reasonable budgets. Over the years, the group has built quality and high-design homes that have truly made the living of dwellers comfortable and luxurious.

Contact
Asad Waheed
***@360realtors.com
End
Source:360 Realtors
Email:***@360realtors.com Email Verified
Tags:Vfive Elysium, Vfive Elysium Trivandrum
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Trivandrum - Kerala - India
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

May 25, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share