Vfive Homes adds a new residential project VFive Elysium in Trivandrum

Contact

Asad Waheed

***@360realtors.com Asad Waheed

End

-- Vfive Homes, one of the leading property builders in India, has announced the expansion of its residential projectsin Trivandrum, Kerela. The residential complex is urbanised as a contemporary housing development with all the modern facilities. The property is located near Technopark Phase III in Trivandrum and is very well-connected to the various key areas of the city.The property is spread over 1.25 acres of land consisting of 2 towers. The complex is made up of aesthetically developed 2 BHK and 3 BHK flats. The 2BHK apartments are stylishly planned in an area varying from 1105 sq.ft. to 1155 sq.ft. and are priced between INR 44.20 lakhs to 46.20 lakhs, while the 3 BHK flats are available in the sizes between 1490 sq.ft. to 1550 sq.ft and the price for these apartments starts from INR 59.60 lakhs to 62 lakhs.are likely to increase very soon so the homebuyers can book their property now.provides all the requirements essential for a good living. The apartments are spacious and are a great blend of style and class. The houses feature all the key amenities including swimming pool, children's play area, modern gymnasium, landscape garden, jogger's park, WiFi connectivity, car parking and many more. The residents will also receive 24 hours power supply, water supply and security services. The classy architecture of the flats has been designed by an expert team of the developers to give a superb living experience to the dwellers.The property is at close proximity to the major city areas and places of entertainment. Shopping malls, schools, hospital, banks, restaurants and multiplexes are located close to the complex. The township is just 10 kms from the international airport.Vfive Homes is one of the fastest growing real estate developers in Kerela. The housing developer till now has launched many residential projects in the state. The organisation is dedicated to give homebuyers a superior experience through quality development and reasonable budgets. Over the years, the group has built quality and high-design homes that have truly made the living of dwellers comfortable and luxurious.