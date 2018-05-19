News By Tag
Bill Townsend signs U.S. Term Limits Pledge
Calls for other Nevada Congressional candidates race to sign commitment to pass 3 term limits for members of U.S. House of Representatives.
"I challenge all Congressional candidates in Nevada, regardless of political affiliation, to sign the U.S. Term Limits Amendment Pledge to demonstrate their commitment to good government led by citizens and not career politicians,"
The U.S. Term Limits Amendment Pledge is provided to every announced candidate for federal office. It reads, "I pledge that as a member of Congress I will co-sponsor and vote for the U.S. Term Limits amendment of three (3) House terms and two (2) Senate terms and no longer limit."
USTL President Philip Blumel commented on Townsend's pledge saying, "Townsend's support of term limits shows that there are individuals who are willing to put self-interest aside to follow the will of the people. America needs a Congress that will be served by citizen legislators, not career politicians."
Blumel noted, "More than 82% of Americans have rejected the career politician model and want to replace it with citizen leadership. The way to achieve that goal is through congressional term limits. Bill knows this and is willing to work to assure we reach our goal."
According to the last nationwide poll on term limits conducted by McLaughlin & Associates, conducted in January 2018, term limits enjoys wide bipartisan support. McLaughlin's analysis states, "Support for term limits is broad and strong across all political, geographic and demographic groups. An overwhelming 82% of voters approve of a Constitutional Amendment that will place term limits on members of Congress."
Townsend stated, "America is in trouble. Career politicians spend more time worrying about re-election and retaining their cushy Washington, DC jobs than getting the important work of the people done. 26 years ago when I ran for Congress in Pennsylvania's 20th District, the public wanted term limits. Here is it, 2018 and the public sill wants term limits. It is time to limit Congress' terms, follow the will of the American people, and return control of our nation to the people. Term limits will help ensure a steady influx of new ideas and approaches and accountability to government leadership."
Bill Townsend is a candidate for US House of Representatives in Nevada's 4th Congressional District. The Townsend Campaign's website is available at www.TownsendForNevada.com and features "12 Big Ideas for Nevada" with policies behind each one.
Bill Townsend is a long-time entrepreneur and was part of the senior management team and/or cofounder of Lycos.com, sixdegrees.com (the intellectual property behind LinkedIn), Deja.com (now Google and ebay). He is President and CEO of RevolutionSports, Inc., a television production company, and President and CEO of TRICCAR Holdings, Inc., a pharmaceutical and nutraceutical research and development firm. He founded Amati Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit in 2000, which provides stringed instruments for up and coming performers who can't afford the necessary "tools of the trade" to pursue their careers.
Townsend authored the Internet industry's 1st Children's Advertising Guidelines in 1996, setting standards for marketing to minors and data privacy. He is the author of "Yes You Can: How To Be A Success No Matter Who You Are or Where You're From", available at Amazon.com, and "$151,000 For Your Thoughts" published in Harvard Business Review with co-author Gary Carini.
