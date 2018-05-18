 
Industry News





May 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
24232221201918

WPG, LLC Announces the Release of Assets@Work

WPG, LLC announces today the general availability of their new product, Assets@Work. The cloud-based software allows organizations to manage the tangible and intangible assets assigned to workers throughout the organization.
 
 
ALPHARETTA, Ga. - May 23, 2018 - PRLog -- WPG, LLC is pleased to announce the release of Assets@Work, an asset management application designed to automate, control, and optimize the lifecycle of company assets assigned to workers. It is a cloud business application available for immediate licensing.

Assets@Work works as a materials provisioning tool for new employees and contractors during the onboarding process, and it works as an asset management tool during workers entire tenure with their employer. Assets@Work provides functions for asset requisitioning (requests for assets), approval workflows, delivery assignment, asset recall and recovery, and reporting. The goals of the product are both to ensure that workers always have the materials they need to do their jobs and for employers to know what assets are assigned to any employee at any time.

Assets@Work is unique in that it handles both tangible and intangible assets and that it is designed to easily integrate with applicant tracking and recruiting systems, onboarding systems, HR systems, fixed asset systems, purchasing systems, and inventory systems.

"Assets@Work is a product many years in the making," says company President Chuck Ros. "We have long known there is a need for new employee provisioning tools for the onboarding process, but our objective with Assets@Work is to manage the entire lifecycle of employee asset management. Assets@Work is the system of record for hire-to-fire employee enablement, equally adept at managing computer equipment as it is in managing email accounts and accounting approval levels."

WPG, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia. WPG provides hiring and HR process improvement consulting services to organizations around the world and has worked with such noteworthy organizations as Harvard Kennedy School and the US Centers for Disease Control. The company's website for Assets@Work is https://employeeassetmanagement.com

Contact
Chuck Ros, President
WPG, LLC
***@wpgmail.com
