SelecTech launches lab division

AVON, Mass. - May 21, 2018 - PRLog -- SelecTech, Inc., a leader in the manufacture of innovative flooring products with long-term value and immediate benefits, recently announced the launch of a new lab division to better serve clients in the life sciences, educational and institutional markets.

"Coinciding with the advances in science and life science is the growth of the labs serving them. Universities, life science and science-related companies have had to upgrade equipment to meet the needs of these advancements. One of those areas an upgrade needs to address is flooring," said Thomas Ricciardelli, president of SelecTech, Inc.

Currently, SelecTech's FreeStyle flooring line includes FreeStyle BioLock, an interlocking flooring product customized for use in labs. BioLock utilizes a water-proof seam sealer that makes tiles liquid-tight but still removable and replaceable. This is a critical feature when you consider that some labs and clean rooms might be using chemicals that could be damaging if spilled and seeps into flooring. This is particularly important to protect the wiring and plumbing that are often underneath a lab's flooring.

Additionally, SelecTech's StaticStop ESD flooring products are used in some labs to reduce static electricity discharge. Those products also utilize interlocking technology for easy installation, maintenance and portability.

"The growth of labs during the last several years has been another issue. Sometimes labs need to move equipment to better accommodate growth. Sometimes the growth of a lab means relocating to another part of a building or event a new property," said Ricciardelli. "Our interlocking flooring products can be moved from one location to another and easily reinstalled."

Made with 70 percent recycled materials and 100 percent recyclable, SelecTech flooring products meet CA 1350 Indoor Air Quality and is MAS Certified Green.
To request a sample of SelecTech flooring products or to learn more about the lab uses for SelecTech products, please call 508-583-3200 or visit www.selectech.com.

About SelecTech, Inc.
FreeStyle is a division of SelecTech, Inc., which was founded in 1993 with the mission of creating valuable products from scrap plastics. The company has become a leader in the manufacture of flooring products from recycled materials and uses one million pounds of recycled materials annually. Their products are made with up to 100 percent recycled content, are 100 percent recyclable and installed without adhesives making them some of the "greenest" and most cost-effective flooring products available. The unique interlock system on SelecTech's flooring products enable them to be installed at a much lower cost, without a lot of costly downtime, which provides significant value to customers.

Using state-of-the-art technology and innovative product design, SelecTech has also created the top performing Place N' Go residential flooring products, which are available at Home Depot. They are also the creators and manufacturers of StaticStop ESD flooring products. SelecTech is a vendor partner of Health Care Institute (HCI), an International Facility Management Association (IFMA) alliance partner and Starnet, an international flooring contractor cooperative. The company is headquartered at 33 Wales Avenue, Suite F in Avon, MA. For more information about SelecTech, visit http://www.selectech.com.

