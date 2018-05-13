News By Tag
Mark Your Calendar! Le Diner en Blanc Long Island Returns this Season
This annual secret affair, promises another unforgettable evening of elegance, beauty and magic, as it takes over an undisclosed public space whose location is only revealed minutes prior to the commencement of the event.
"If you were at the event last year, you know to circle this date! This event allows us to enjoy of some of our most prestigious and iconic public spaces of the city with elegance and flair", says Donyshia Boston-Hill and Shanoy Skeete, returning co-host of Le Dîner en Blanc – Long Island. "For this new edition, we have once again searched the city high and low to find a venue that will 'wow' and render this night unique and magical as well as welcome more guests."
Registration to participate in this unique experience happens in three stages: Phase 1 is for members who attended the previous year; Phase 2 is for new members who are referred by Phase I attendees; Phase 3 is for people who signed up on the waiting list via the official website at longisland.dinerenblanc.com/
Launched in Paris 30 years ago, the original essence of Le Dîner en Blanc remains: friendship, elegance and gallantry. Now, over 120,000 revelers around the world give this international event an exciting platform for participants to exhibit their fashion sense, showcase their fine taste for design and elegance and share their gastronomic delights.
To maintain the uniqueness of Le Dîner en Blancas well as staying true to tradition, guests must observe certain requirements and follow a few key rules:
· Once confirmed, each guest's participation becomes mandatory, regardless of weather conditions. This is a rain or shine event.
· Dress code: elegant and white only. Originality is encouraged as long as it is stylish and tasteful.
· Table setting: all white!
· Champagne and/or wine. Beer and hard liquor are prohibited.
o As per New York State, Nassau County alcohol laws, guests cannot bring their own alcohol. Guests wishing to enjoy some wine or Champagne, must reserve online through the Dîner en Blanc's e-store. However, guests are welcome to bring their own non-alcoholic beverages.
· To ensure that the location secret is kept undisclosed until last minute, guests meet at assigned departure location and are escorted by Dîner en Blanc volunteer.
· In order to leave the event location as clean as when they arrived, guests are required to leave with all their belongings, leftovers and litter.
Guests must bring
• A table, two white chairs, white tablecloth.
• A picnic basket comprising fine food and proper stemware and white dinnerware.
o A catered picnic basket option, which can be picked up at the site, will be available for those who do not wish to pack their own. Guests wishing to do so must reserve online through Dîner en Blanc website during the initial ticket registration.
· Non-alcoholic beverages.
For full details on the event's rules and regulations, please visit longisland.dinerenblanc.com.
Le Dîner en Blanc – Long Island gratefully acknowledges Resort World Casino NYC as an official local partner of the 2nd edition of Le Dîner en Blanc in Long Island as well as Luxury Retreats and Sofitel as the 2018 Le Dîner en Blanc US national partners.
About the Hosts of Le Dîner en Blanc – Long Island
Le Dîner en Blanc – Long Island hosting team is composed Donyshia Boston-Hill and Shanoy Skeete. Donyshia Boston-Hill is CEO of Keeper of the Brand Marketing & Digital Agency, a Long Island based firm specializing in integrated marketing engagement for entertainment, sports, corporate, government, non-profit and technology brands. Shanoy Skeete is a Professional Lifestyle & Event Production Director with over 15 years of experience. Shanoy "Mr. Lifestyle & Nightlife" has produced some of New York Cities most elegant and memorable events.
About Le Dîner en Blanc
2018 marks the 30th anniversary of Le Dîner en Blanc de Paris! Launched in Paris in 1988 by François Pasquier and a handful of friends, Le Dîner en Blanc has become a worldwide epicurean phenomenon. Le Dîner en Blanc - Paris now attracts over 10,000 people each year. What was a "friends and word-of-mouth only" event has grown into an international sensation celebrated on six continents. While the technology behind the event may have changed over the years, the principles fuelling this fantastic event have not: guests continue to gather at a secret location for the sole purpose of sharing a gourmet meal with good friends in one of their city's most beautiful public spaces. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Dîner en Blanc International is responsible for developing this secret posh picnic in 80 cities in 30 countries around the world. Each event is headed by passionate local organizers who fell in love with the concept and wanted to bring it to their city, giving this rendezvous a local flair. For more info, photos and videos of Le Dîner en Blanc events from around the world, visit dinerenblanc.com.
About Luxury Retreats
Luxury Retreats is a full-service villa rental company dedicated to creating authentic travel experiences. Our complimentary guest support includes a team of villa specialists dedicated to finding our guests the perfect home to stay in, and a 24/7 personal concierge service to assist with details big and small. For more information on Luxury Retreats, visit luxuryretreats.com (http://www.luxuryretreats.com/)
To keep up to date on event announcements:
#dinerenblanc #dinerenblancli #DEBlongisland2018
###
For media requests, interviews or images, contact:
Keeper of the Brand Marketing & Digital Agency
Donyshia Boston-Hill
p. 516-699-2184
c. 917-697-1699
e. press@keeperofthebrand.com
Media Contact
Bridget O'Brien PR & Events
***@bridgetobrienprandevents.com
