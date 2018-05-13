 
News By Tag
* Home Decor
* Interior Design
* Clocks
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chelsea
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
19181716151413

America's Oldest Clock Maker Makes a Colorful Splash in Home Decor

Chelsea Clock Introduces Patriot Colors Collection, Inspired by 1940s Vintage Navy Timepieces
 
 
Patriot Colors Collection_Chelsea Clock
Patriot Colors Collection_Chelsea Clock
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Home Decor
* Interior Design
* Clocks

Industry:
* Home

Location:
* Chelsea - Massachusetts - US

Subject:
* Products

CHELSEA, Mass. - May 18, 2018 - PRLog -- Contact:      Patrick Capozzi, Chelsea Clock

High-Resolution Images on Request          617-631-8457

CHELSEA, Massachusetts (May 18, 2018) — Massachusetts-based Chelsea Clock, the country's oldest and most distinguished maker of fine clocks, is pleased to introduce the Patriot Colors Collection - a series of durable, water-resistant clocks designed for indoor and outdoor use.

The Patriot Colors Collection offers a bold, colorful twist on Chelsea's original 1940s WWII Navy timepiece. Vibrant green, deep red, and rich navy dials – along with ever-classic white and black – take center stage in a dramatic, jet-black clock case. Big, bold-faced numerals and striking, stylized hands make these precision quartz timepieces a welcomed splash of color within any home or office setting.

The Patriot Colors Collection boasts a number of qualities that make this maintenance-free series an ideal choice for homes, offices, boats, patios, garages, pool decks, and more:

 - Cases – Custom crafted from phenolic, a heat-resistant, high-impact black resin that won't corrode, crack, or peel

- Hinged Dial Openings – The fronts (or bezels) of each piece swing open for easy access to make adjustments. A brass screw-bolt lock and rubber O-ring lock moisture and dirt out

The Patriot Colors Collection features five different color clock dials - Vibrant Red, Navy Blue, British Race Car Green, Dramatic Black, and Classic White.

Each clock in the Patriot Colors Collection features a large, 8.5 inch dial and comes complete with matching mounting hardware. Outer dimensions are 7 ¾" diameter and 3" deep.  The Patriot Colors Collection is available exclusively online at http://www.chelseaclock.com/style/patriot-collection/patr...

About Chelsea Clock

Founded in 1897 in Chelsea, Massachusetts, Chelsea Clock is the oldest clock company in America and one of the most renowned and respected makers of fine timepieces. The chimes of the Chelsea Clock Ship's Bell, originally designed and patented in 1898, have long alerted U.S. Navy sailors and worldwide mariners to the time during their "watch," earning the company a distinguished reputation for producing authentic, high-quality nautical timepieces. Today, Chelsea Clock continues to produce a broad range of nautical and heirloom quality clocks, with styles ranging from the company's renowned Ship's Bell to classic reproductions and contemporary timepieces. The company's wide range of fine products is available through marine merchants, specialty shops, jewelers and gift stores, as well as online at www.ChlelseaClock.com. For more information about Chelsea Clock, call 1-866-899-2805 or visit http://www.ChelseaClock.com.

Contact
Patrick Capozzi
***@chelseaclock.com
End
Source:
Email:***@chelseaclock.com Email Verified
Tags:Home Decor, Interior Design, Clocks
Industry:Home
Location:Chelsea - Massachusetts - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

May 18, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share